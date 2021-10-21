OW blanks Fox Creek

Orangeburg-Wilkinson head football coach Kevin "Butch" Crosby said earlier this week he wanted to make Thursday's game against Fox Creek "ugly" and "physical throughout."

The Bruins were able to use another strong defensive effort to defeat Fox Creek 16-0 Thursday in Orangeburg. Leading 3-0 at the half, O-W used two second half touchdowns to put away the Predators.

“For the most part we did that, definitely on defense," Crosby said. "Offensively we have to learn how to drive people off of the ball. When we start running the ball, it helps us in the passing game."

Leading 10-0, the Bruins were able to put the game away behind the running of Isaiah Tyler and Joqwan Guinyard. Tyler's five-yard touchdown run sealed the game for O-W.

“It feels good, this is a much-needed victory," Tyler said. "We started slow, but we fought. That’s how this team is, we fight, and we never give up. It felt good, I had to get those boys back, it felt really good."

Defensively, Jajuan Strong had an interception to lead Orangeburg-Wilkinson. It's the second consecutive week Strong has intercepted a pass.