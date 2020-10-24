Orangeburg-Wilkinson shut out in final region game

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruins lost their final region football game of the season to the Brookland-Cayce Bearcats 24-0 on Friday night.
The Bruins’ (3-2 overall, 3-2 in region) offense lacked consistency, and the Bearcats’ (3-2 overall, 3-2 in region) rushing attack proved too much for the Bruin defense.
Now, O-W awaits other region results to find out if the Bruins will make state playoffs. Gilbert has a single region loss, while Brookland-Cayce, Strom Thurmond and O-W have two region losses.
“We just came out and got our butts beat," Kevin "Butch" Crosby, the O-W head coach, said. "They just wanted it a lot more than we wanted it, and it showed. We thought we were going to come out here and step on the field and win a ball game, but we didn’t come out and play to win a ball game.
"Just flat out they (B-C) did a great job. Charpia did a great job of getting those guys prepared to play."
Crosby said his postgame message to his team was about maintaining focus during games.
“We’ve got to stick together, and we’ve got to stay focused with situations like this," Crosby said. "We’ve got to come out and take games, especially when we’re at home.
"We don’t come out and play well here. We let all the other stuff get to us. We’ve got to come out and learn how to play well at home."
The Bruin defense opened the game on a high note, with senior defensive back Daylen Buckery intercepting a pass to end the Bearcats’ first drive. But, the Bearcat defense forced the Bruin offense to punt, keeping O-W from capitalizing off the turnover.
The Bearcats scored their first points with a little trickery, running a double-reverse play that resulted in Jordan Wise catching a 30-yard pass from Skylar King in the end zone as the first quarter expired. Eric Young’s PAT was good, giving the Bearcats a 7-0 lead.
B-C’s next score came at the 6:21 mark of the second quarter. B-C took two plays to drive 74 yards. The first play was a 24-yard rush by Will Way, and the second play was a 50-yard scoring pass from Tanner Staton to Wise. Young’s PAT was good, making the score 14-0.
The Bruins trailed 14-0 at the half, and the defense held B-C scoreless for the majority of the third quarter.
B-C finally reached the end zone again with 50 seconds left in the third quarter, on a three-yard run by Way. Young’s PAT was good, making the score 21-0.
B-C’s next score was at the 11:06 mark of the fourth quarter, as Young kicked a 37-yard field goal.
Bruin sophomore quarterback Anthony Mack led the offense, completing 15 of 22 passing attempts for 149 yards.
Crosby said his team’s focus will now be on closing out the season on a high note. The Bruins will face May River, a Class 4A team, in Orangeburg next Friday. After that, O-W will play at Colleton County on Nov. 7.
"We’ve got to come out and finish this season off, see if we can salvage these last two games,” Crosby said.
