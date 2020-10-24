Orangeburg-Wilkinson shut out in final region game

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruins lost their final region football game of the season to the Brookland-Cayce Bearcats 24-0 on Friday night.

The Bruins’ (3-2 overall, 3-2 in region) offense lacked consistency, and the Bearcats’ (3-2 overall, 3-2 in region) rushing attack proved too much for the Bruin defense.

Now, O-W awaits other region results to find out if the Bruins will make state playoffs. Gilbert has a single region loss, while Brookland-Cayce, Strom Thurmond and O-W have two region losses.

“We just came out and got our butts beat," Kevin "Butch" Crosby, the O-W head coach, said. "They just wanted it a lot more than we wanted it, and it showed. We thought we were going to come out here and step on the field and win a ball game, but we didn’t come out and play to win a ball game.

"Just flat out they (B-C) did a great job. Charpia did a great job of getting those guys prepared to play."

Crosby said his postgame message to his team was about maintaining focus during games.

“We’ve got to stick together, and we’ve got to stay focused with situations like this," Crosby said. "We’ve got to come out and take games, especially when we’re at home.