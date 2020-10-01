Orangeburg-Wilkinson football gets first win of the season

SWANSEA — Thursday's road trip to Doug Bennett Stadium was more than just an opportunity for Orangeburg-Wilkinson's football team to even its record.
Another loss would jeopardize any playoff hopes for the Bruins, as only the top 2 teams from each region will qualify for the postseason this schedule-shortened year.
With the defense forcing 4 turnovers and getting 3 touchdowns passes from quarterback Anthony Mack, O-W came away with the much-needed 36-13 win over Swansea.
It was the season-opener for the Tigers (0-1 overall, 0-1 in region), who had their start delayed a week after initial 1st opponent Strom Thurmond reported an exposure to COVID-19 and was unable to play.
The Bruins (1-1 overall, 1-1 in region) jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the 1st quarter, leaving behind memories of a home loss to Gilbert to start the season a week earlier.
After a 22-yard interception return by Michael Gilyard on Swansea's 1st possession, quarterback Mykai Void completed a 32-yard reception to Jordan Perry.
On 4th-and-goal at the 1, Void muscled his way into the end zone on a keeper to put O-W on the board.
As time expired in the 1st quarter, O-W added to its lead as Antonio Williams scored from 2 yards out.
An errant snap resulted in a fumble recovered by the Tigers' Sheldon Washington at the O-W 10-yard line. This set up Swansea's 1st score with 9:11 left in the 2nd quarter on a 10-yard touchdown run by M.J. Reed.
The Bruins' defense forced 2 more Swansea turnovers in the 2nd quarter to preserve a 14-7 halftime lead.
The O-W offense opened the 2nd half with 15 unanswered points.
On 3rd down, Mack rolled to his right and found an open Demondray Carmichael downfield, who outraced the Tiger defenders for a 58-yard touchdown. Donovan Chappel scored on the 2-point conversion to make it 22-7.
On the Bruins' next possession, Chappel caught a short pass from Mack, broke a tackle and sprinted down the visiting sidelines for a 34-yard touchdown to make it 29-7 with 7:13 left in the 3rd quarter.
With 1:04 left in the 3rd quarter, Swansea faced a 4th down at the O-W 30-yard line.
Quarterback Lane Jeffcoat lofted a pass towards the end zone. It was initially hit by a Bruin defender. But, wide receiver Da'quarius Crum hauled in the pass for the touchdown.
Swansea missed the PAT, leaving the score at 29-13 going into the 4th quarter.
With 9:46 left, Mack and Carmichael connected on a 20-yard touchdown pass play for the Bruins' final score.
"We just needed to get better today," O-W head coach Butch Crosby said. "We still played sloppy (the Bruins had 3 turnovers). You could tell we've still got a long way to go.
"But, we're going to just take it one game at a time and try to get better each week."
O-W next plays host to Strom Thurmond next Friday in another 5-3A contest.
