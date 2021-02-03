Orangeburg Prep's Tolbert signs with North Greenville football

Orangeburg Prep tight end A.J. Tolbert, the 2020 T&D All-Area Offensive Player of the Year, wasn't sure how his college football recruiting would go in recent months.
However it all worked out just fine, despite NCAA limitations and regulations on recruiting communication between programs and high school athletes, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday's National Signing Day, Tolbert - a 6-foot-2, 220-pound tight end/fullback/linebacker for the Indians - signed a national letter-of-intent with North Greenville University.
Tolbert led the Indians in 2020 with 1,369 all-purpose yards and 19 touchdowns during an 8-3 season. He added 54 tackles from his linebacker slot and earned SCISA All-Region 2-2A honors. He had 30 receptions for 666 yards and six touchdowns, while also rushing 25 times for 107 yards and 11 touchdowns. On 10 kickoff returns, Tolbert gained 363 yards, while on 10 punt returns he gained 233 yards and scored two touchdowns.
After his senior football season at OPS ended with a win away from a state title game, Tolbert made recruiting visits to the NGU campus in Tigerville and the football program at Lenoir-Rhyne, while also entertaining a few baseball options at other schools.
But, in the end, he chose the Crusaders program and the opportunity to study toward an exercise science degree in the foothills of South Carolina.
"The environment itself is great, and the coaches made me feel like I was a part of the team, even though I'm not there yet," Tolbert said. "The student-teacher ratio is something I like, and the facilities are really nice.
"The coaches talked about getting in the weight room and bulking up some, but so far they've said nothing about coming to campus early or anything about sending a playbook. But I'm ready for the next step."
No promises were made about early playing time, and Tolbert knows one or two transfer students into the program also play the position of tight end. Even so, he plans to learn the plays, get bigger, faster, stronger, and show what he can do when there is open competition for positions at NGU.
"I really dove into checking out any football options I had the week after our season ended," Tolbert said. "I was just looking for an opportunity to play somewhere.
"With COVID, it was tough to find many chances. North Greenville was the best fit for me."
Even though Tolbert was a major part of the offense, defense and special teams his senior high school season, he was thankful for how his teammates did their part through injuries and other setbacks.
"I really enjoyed my senior season, the team really came together, even with injuries, but I'm glad we finished where we did," he said. "I didn't want to feel like everything relied on me all the time. I wanted our running backs and others to show how we could distribute the wealth on offense.
"But, I do have a couple stories about lining up against linebackers and defensive backs who asked things like "what do you eat to get to that size?"
Orangeburg Prep head football coach Andy Palmer recalls having Tolbert in his 8th-grade physical education class his first season coaching the Indians.
According to him, the work ethic and determined attitude of the young student-athlete only got better in high school.
"It's a great day to be an Indian at Orangeburg Prep," Palmer said. "It was a great season and this opportunity for A.J. is a testament to keeping at it and doing what you need to do.
"He is a senior who had a great season for us. We were able to put that film out to the (college) guys when things finished up. Then people came through. North Greenville has been great to us through the years and this is an outstanding chance he has to go compete and go to college. We are really excited for what he has in front of him. I know, after he finishes his senior year here, he will be ready to get his feet down and go to work; his work ethic is outstanding. He is that kind of athlete and that kind of student, the kind who does what it takes to get the job done. He is the type of player who will put his heart and soul out there."
Palmer knows from his years coaching football that the recruiting process "is really fickle."
"You never give up on the process, though," Palmer said. "You do your job and put your work out there and they are going to find you.
"College coaches, they want somebody who fits in their program. That's the great part of it. And they know we've got great football going on in Orangeburg County."
One of Tolbert's new teammates in Tigerville will also be from Orangeburg County. Current Orangeburg-Wilkinson senior Andre Linton, a standout defensive end, also signed with the Crusaders on Wednesday, after making 28 tackles in 2020, including nine for a loss (four of which were quarterback sacks), forcing a fumble and recovering a fumble.
"I can't wait to play college football," Tolbert said. "Today, though, it's a sigh of relief. I don't have to worry about where I'm going next year.
"COVID wasn't letting up on anything. The NCAA really hammered down with communication on Division I schools. But, I'm just happy to have a chance to play somewhere."
Tolbert caught passes from Indians quarterback McCullough Mims this season. But, he might have already caught an early glimpse of his next quarterback.
North Greenville signed just one player in the NCAA early signing period in mid-December. Quarterback Kaelan Riley, who has been a part of the Mercer University team the past four seasons, is coming to Tigerville for his final season of eligibility.
Tolbert has seen highlight footage of Riley and looks forward to meeting his new teammate.
Riley was the Class 3A Player of the Year in Georgia as a high school senior, having thrown for 4,960 yards and 48 touchdowns, while rushing for another 1,560 yards and 27 touchdowns in his prep career. Riley started 21 of 29 games after his redshirt freshman season at Mercer.