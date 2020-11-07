Orangeburg Prep gets 24-22 home playoff win against Florence Christian

With the 2020 season on the line, Orangeburg Prep scored a late touchdown on Friday to advance out of the first round of SCISA Class 2A state playoffs.

The Indians (8-2 record) are now one win away from playing in the state championship, after defeating the Florence Christian Eagles (3-7 final record) 24-22 at Indian Field.

FCS won a week ago at home against OPS, 28-14.

The Indians advance to play at Carolina Academy in Lake City next Friday in second-round action. CA eliminated Hilton Head Prep from playoff contention.

Andy Palmer, OPS head football coach, recapped the final 14-play drive that gave the Indians the late-game lead on Friday.

The Indians’ final drive was led by junior quarterback McCullough Mims, who used his right arm and his legs to keep the drive alive, before ultimately finding the end zone.

“We were throwing the football and some four-wide stuff, and doing some different things. Then, we were able to run the football some, so we were able to mix it up," Palmer said. "McCullough was able to do a few things, and then we were able to find the end zone.