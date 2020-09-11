Orangeburg Prep football tops Dorchester Academy 27-6 in home opener

The Orangeburg Prep Indians opened home play at Indian Field with a 27-6 non-region football win against the Dorchester Academy Raiders on Friday night.
The Indians (3-0, 1-0 in region) used a balanced offensive attack to control the game and keep the Raiders (0-3) scoreless until the final minute of the game.
“We’ve got a lot of things we’ve got to work on," OP head coach Andy Palmer said. "We weren’t hitting on all cylinders like we have in the past, but it’s still a 27-6 win.
"Give credit to Dorchester Academy and their players and coaches, they played extremely well. Our kids were able to overcome a team that played well against them. We’ve got to clean up some things in the offensive live. We can’t allow stunts and penetration in between the tackles, and we’ve got to be able to block down. Basic rules of football, block down, kick out. So, we can’t let people cross our face. And we’ve got enough athletes out there where we’ll go execute. Basically, if we can control what’s going on up front, then we should be alright.”
The first score of the game occurred at the 8:48 mark of the first quarter when McCullough Mims found Nick Shafer for a short pass play that covered 45 yards. Peyton Inabinet’s PAT was good, giving the Indians a 7-0 lead.
The Indians scored their next points in the second quarter, converting two fourth downs to keep the drive alive. A.J. Tolbert capped off the 11-play drive with a five-yard rushing score. The PAT try was low and wide, leaving the score 13-0.
Mims scored at the 5:28 mark of the third quarter on a one-yard run. Inabinet’s PAT was good, making the score 20-0.
Amir Tyler became the fourth Indian to reach the end zone when he crossed the goal line on a 13-yard scamper. Inabinet’s PAT was good, and the Indians held a 27-0 lead with 7:42 left in the game.
The Raiders scored the final points of the contest when Ben Singletary rushed four yards into the end zone.
Tyler led the Indians’ rushing attack with 11 carries for 108 yards and one score. Dylan Wilson was the second-leading rusher, totaling 36 yards on 10 carries. Wilson also added a fumble recovery and an interception, both coming in the first half of play.
Mims was 4-of-14 passing for 71 yards and a touchdown.
Palmer and the Indians will now turn their attention to Friday’s home region match-up against the Hilton Head Christian Eagles.
“Next week, ...whoever comes out 2-0 in the region, that needs to be the Indians," Palmer said. "That team who wins kind of gets themselves in a head start in the region race.”
DA fell to 0-3 this season, and 0-1 in region play, will play host to Colleton Prep in St. George next Friday in a region game.
Andrew Jackson Academy 44
Wardlaw Academy 14
JOHNSTON — Defending state champion Andrew Jackson Academy moved to 3-0 on Friday, with a 44-14 win at Wardlaw Academy.
The Warriors were led on offense by Chase Carson with 6 carries for 75 yards and a TD. Jonathan Schaffer added 13 carries for 67 yards and a TD, while Reece Donahue added 6 carries for 62 yards and a TD, and Tucker Cook added 8 carries for 43 yards and a 2-point conversion.
Bug Brunson had 12 carries for 26 yards and a 2-point conversion, while also passing 6 of 7 for 90 yards, for a TD and a 2-point conversion.
Reese Donahue had 2 receptions for 53 yards and a TD, while Schaffer had 3 receptions for 26 yards and a 2-point conversion.
Defensively for AJA, Carson Cone had 13 tackles, Carson had 6 tackles, and both Cook and Schaffer had 5 tackles apiece. Brunson added a 55-yard interception return for a TD, and Nate Jones added an interception with an 8-yard return.
Cone added 2 kick returns for 102 yards and a TD.
Wardlaw fell to 1-2 this season.
AJA (3-0) will play next Friday at Faith Christian in Summerville.
Lee Academy 46
Calhoun Academy 22
ST. MATTHEWS — Lee Academy got 6 touchdowns from Keaton Price on Friday to take a 46-22 region win at Calhoun Academy.
Price had 188 yards rushing and scored 5 offensive TDs. He added a Pick-6 interception return for another score.
Josh Black had 7 receptions for 111 yards and 2 TDs for CA, while Andrew Tucker rushed 6 times for 86 yards and a TD.
Black had a 32-yard receiving TD on a pass from Seth Tyson. Kade Strickland added the 2-point conversion on a pass from Tyson.
Black scored a second TD on an 11-yard pass from Matt Layton. Strickland added the 2-point conversion on a pass from Layton.
Tucker scored on a 10-yard run.
Adam Lowder led the host Cavaliers with 8 tackles and an assist, while Lane Noe had 5 tackles and 2 assists.
Wyatt Welch had 7 tackles for LA (2-1 record), including 2 sacks, while adding 2 fumble recoveries.
CA (0-3) plays a second region game next Friday, traveling to Dillon Christian.
Laurens Academy 44
Clarendon Hall 6
LAURENS — Laurens Academy took a 44-6 home win against Clarendon Hall on Friday.
Laurens moved to 1-2, as did Clarendon Hall.
The Saints will play at Newberry Academy next Friday.
NOTE: Holly Hill Academy (2-0) at Jefferson Davis Academy (0-2) was canceled due to several coronavirus cases among the JDA athletic department. HHA will play host to Patrick Henry Academy in a region contest next Friday night.
VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 3
Wagener-Salley 1
BAMBERG — The Lady Raiders began the season with a home victory over Wagener-Salley 3-1 (25-12, 23-25, 25-21, 26-12).
Amanda Ahlin led on serve with 7 aces, Antania Orr and Elaney Sanders each had 5 aces.
Sanders and Gracen Zeigler combined for 29 assists, getting 16 and 13 respectively. Orr led in the kill column with 14. Sanders and Riley Johnson each had 8 kills, followed by Reagan Johnson with 5 and Amanda Ahlin with 3. Johnson and Johnson each had 3 blocks. Bailey Ashe led the defense with 8 digs, followed by Sanders (5) and Paige Beard (4).
B-E plays at Branchville on Tuesday in a tri-match that will include Allendale-Fairfax, starting at 6 p.m.
Holly Hill Academy 3
Clarendon Hall 0
Holly Hill Academy took a 3-0 win against Clarendon Hall on Thursday, with game scores of 25-14, 25-17 and 25 -14.
The Lady Raiders were led by Julianna Grooms with 8 aces, Karlee Stoller with 11 kills and Halle Mott with 9 kills.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!