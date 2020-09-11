Orangeburg Prep football tops Dorchester Academy 27-6 in home opener

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Orangeburg Prep Indians opened home play at Indian Field with a 27-6 non-region football win against the Dorchester Academy Raiders on Friday night.

The Indians (3-0, 1-0 in region) used a balanced offensive attack to control the game and keep the Raiders (0-3) scoreless until the final minute of the game.

“We’ve got a lot of things we’ve got to work on," OP head coach Andy Palmer said. "We weren’t hitting on all cylinders like we have in the past, but it’s still a 27-6 win.

"Give credit to Dorchester Academy and their players and coaches, they played extremely well. Our kids were able to overcome a team that played well against them. We’ve got to clean up some things in the offensive live. We can’t allow stunts and penetration in between the tackles, and we’ve got to be able to block down. Basic rules of football, block down, kick out. So, we can’t let people cross our face. And we’ve got enough athletes out there where we’ll go execute. Basically, if we can control what’s going on up front, then we should be alright.”

The first score of the game occurred at the 8:48 mark of the first quarter when McCullough Mims found Nick Shafer for a short pass play that covered 45 yards. Peyton Inabinet’s PAT was good, giving the Indians a 7-0 lead.