Orangeburg Prep falls 34-7 in region game with Hilton Head Christian

The Orangeburg Prep Indians lost a SCISA Region 1-2A football matchup between unbeatens at home against the Hilton Head Christian Academy Eagles 34-7 on Friday night.
The Indians (3-1, 1-1 in region) couldn’t find their rhythm on offense and struggled at times to keep the Eagles (3-0, 2-0 in region) out of the end zone.
“We’ve got be able to come back out and regroup," OPS head coach Andy Palmer said. "That’s a good football team, we’ve got a good football team. We didn’t tackle well in space like we wanted to, and they took advantage of that.
"Up front we had some issues. We had issues tonight that I’ve got to do a better job getting the guys prepared.”
Palmer knew his team's issues before leaving the sideline after the game.
“Up front we had some issues with filling gaps, maybe getting up to linebackers and that kind of thing," he said. "And, we’re going to have to be able to come up and throw the ball a little bit better, when they try to crowd the box.
“We’ve got issues on offense and defense we’ve got to correct, and we’ve got an off week and two weeks to get it done and see what we can do about it.”
Next week's previously-scheduled game with Oakbrook Prep has been canceled. The Indians will play at Greenwood Christian on October 2.
On Friday, both teams found the end zone in the first quarter.
The Eagles kicked off the scoring on their first possession of the game. John Patrick Peduzzi capped off the five-play drive with a four-yard rushing score. Peduzzi’s PAT was good, making the score 7-0 Eagles at the 9:43 mark.
The Indians answered with a score of their own, using six plays to answer. Quarterback McCullough Mims called his own number and rushed 41 yards for a touchdown, Payton Inabinet’s kick was good, and the score was 7-7 at the 6:07 mark.
The Eagles followed up with another score near the end of the quarter, as Jace Blackshear called his own number and ran around left end to the edge of the end zone, giving HHCA a 14-7 lead.
The Eagles forced the Indians to punt and scored on the very next play with a 43-yard touchdown pass from Blackshear to Blaine McClure. Peduzzi’s PAT was good, making the score 21-7 through the half.
The second half of play was the same for the Indians, as they struggled to find a rhythm on offense.
The Indian defense held the Eagles scoreless in the third quarter, but the Eagles were able to reach the end zone at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
Blackshear found Peduzzi for a seven-yard touchdown pass. Kenneth Fogle blocked Peduzzi’s kick, making the score 27-7.
Peduzzi found Cameron Strickland late in the fourth quarter for a 35-yard passing touchdown. Peduzzi’s kick was good, making the score 34-7.
Leading the way offensively for the Indians was Dylan Wilson, rushing 14 times for 80 yards. Mims was the second-leading rusher, running the ball seven times for 53 yards, and a score.
Palmer said his team needs to work to improve these next two weeks.
“Get better every day," he said. "All the little things. You know you go back to day one of camp and you use the week to not even worry about the opponent two weeks away.
"Make sure we worry about ourselves for a week and try to get better, and go about what we’re doing. We have five games right there on the end of the schedule, with a couple of region games to finish up with, and we need to run it out. Then, we need to be able to go forward in the playoffs and see how far we can make a push there. We’ve still got a great football team that has an opportunity to do a whole lot of good things."
