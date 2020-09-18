Orangeburg Prep falls 34-7 in region game with Hilton Head Christian

“Get better every day," he said. "All the little things. You know you go back to day one of camp and you use the week to not even worry about the opponent two weeks away.

"Make sure we worry about ourselves for a week and try to get better, and go about what we’re doing. We have five games right there on the end of the schedule, with a couple of region games to finish up with, and we need to run it out. Then, we need to be able to go forward in the playoffs and see how far we can make a push there. We’ve still got a great football team that has an opportunity to do a whole lot of good things."