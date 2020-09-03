Orangeburg Prep and Calhoun Academy renew football rivalry

The Orangeburg Prep and Calhoun Academy seniors in the class of 2021 weren't yet in high school the last time the two football programs played each other.
It was 2016 the last time the Indians and Cavaliers lined up against each other on the football field. That game was decided by a difference of just 6 points.
OP will play at CA on Friday night at 8 p.m., renewing the rivalry of two competitive programs in neighboring counties.
That 2016 game between the two was a 12-6 defensive battle in Orangeburg, coming a season after Calhoun won the SCISA Class 2A state championship, and a season before the Cavaliers moved to the SCISA 8-man football ranks for the past 3 seasons.
The 2016 contest also marks the only game that (former Edisto head football coach) Andy Palmer has coached the Indians against the Cavaliers and (former OP athletic director) CA head football coach Todd Layton. It was the first season for both head coaches at their respective schools.
The 2020 version of the teams have each had a season-opening contest.
OP jumped ahead to a 33-0 lead at John Paul II of Ridgeland in a game played in Hardeeville this past Friday, with the Indians taking a 54-21 win to start the campaign 1-0. Junior tailback Amir Tyler led the offense with 4 touchdowns, while junior quarterback McCullough Mims added 2 rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown.
CA, meanwhile, fell 28-6 at Greenwood Christian the same night, going to 0-1 to start the campaign. In the first game back in the 11-man ranks for the Cavaliers, Josh Black had 22 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown run. Lane Noe had 3 unassisted tackles and 6 assists. Kade Strickland had 3 unassisted tackles and 6 assisted tackles, while Black had 4 unassisted tackles and 3 assists, Adam Lowder had 2 unassisted tackles, 1 assist, and a QB sack, and Cale Quattlebaum had a fumble recovery.
This game will be the first of two non-region games for OP, as they play CA and Dorchester Academy (in the Indians' home-opener next week) in back-to-back weeks. For CA, this will be a final prep game before entering region play next week.
"This group of varsity players for us, we've played a Wilson Hall and a Laurence Manning in rivalry games, but this is a true local rival game that they haven't had a chance to play in till now," Palmer said. "That gives us extra motivation going in, and we don't shy away from big games. This is a big game. It means a lot to our school and our community."
Palmer is pleased with the depth his team has at most positions, while Layton and CA are still trying to build depth on their team.
"I thought we had a good week last week at John Paul, and we've handled the heat well this week," Palmer said. "All 35 who dressed last week played and played significant downs. That will continue.
"That was brutal last week to go full-scale play after no scrimmages and jamboree play. It wasn't a dress rehearsal. But our kids are handling things well. It's all hands on deck. When you go out there, be ready to play."
Both the Indians and Cavaliers have freshmen making plays when given the opportunity.
"There's a little extra excitement on both campuses, and of course, I have friends on both campuses," Layton said, recalling his time coaching Mims in Little Indians B-Team football. "If we could get a couple kids back and fully healthy, it would help.
"Our kids are excited and everyone is excited at the school. Some of our kids are game-time decisions, so we're going to do what's best for each kid. It's not a region game, but it's a big game for the Orangeburg crowd and the St. Matthews crowd."
Layton is concerned about the high-powered offense of the Indians against his defensive unit.
"McCullough, he's as good as I've seen in SCISA, he can spin it; and they are so tall at tight end and receiver," he said. "It's a talented group on their side, and not many mistakes. They have two good running backs (Tyler and Dylan Wilson) and are going to give their best.
"Our kids have to find something inside of them to compete, since we aren't as deep as they are. We are dressing out 33 tomorrow, hoping our depth holds up."
High school teams have a sense of urgency due to the COVID-19 pandemic possibly impacting later portions of the season. But coaches don't want to play a player who isn't fully healthy and needs more time to heal an injury.
The Cavaliers are still moving players around at positions, since the virus eliminated any scrimmages or jamboree play in the preseason.
"We saw some things that we could improve on last week, even though our offensive line run-blocked well and our defense played decent," Layton said. "We are making the adjustments we need to make."
One adjustment will be freshman linebacker Cade Carson, who Layton said has "a nose for the football and plays hard," added to the starting lineup.
The main guidelines CA is asking fans to abide by if attending on Friday is wearing a mask or face covering on the way in and out of the stadium, sitting with immediate family, and following separate entrances for the home team and visiting team.
"We're thankful just to get to play football every week we can," Layton said.
