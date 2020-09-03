Orangeburg Prep and Calhoun Academy renew football rivalry

"That was brutal last week to go full-scale play after no scrimmages and jamboree play. It wasn't a dress rehearsal. But our kids are handling things well. It's all hands on deck. When you go out there, be ready to play."

Both the Indians and Cavaliers have freshmen making plays when given the opportunity.

"There's a little extra excitement on both campuses, and of course, I have friends on both campuses," Layton said, recalling his time coaching Mims in Little Indians B-Team football. "If we could get a couple kids back and fully healthy, it would help.

"Our kids are excited and everyone is excited at the school. Some of our kids are game-time decisions, so we're going to do what's best for each kid. It's not a region game, but it's a big game for the Orangeburg crowd and the St. Matthews crowd."

Layton is concerned about the high-powered offense of the Indians against his defensive unit.

"McCullough, he's as good as I've seen in SCISA, he can spin it; and they are so tall at tight end and receiver," he said. "It's a talented group on their side, and not many mistakes. They have two good running backs (Tyler and Dylan Wilson) and are going to give their best.