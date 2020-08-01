OPS field house loss is "another hurdle" heading into 2020 season

Much like the field house represents things like community, having a welcoming place to host guests, and facilitating a safe atmosphere for competition, Palmer sees football Friday nights as a time to lift the collective spirit of alumni, family and friends.

"We want to give people something to feel good about, in these times when there's a lot not to feel real good about," Palmer said. "We want them to come out here on a Friday night, or follow us on the road, and have a smile on their face when they leave.

"We want them to look forward to it all week long, then talk about it on Saturday at the barbershop or store or wherever they go on Saturday morning, then talk about it Sunday at church. We want to give our kids some encouragement as they start a new school year. The school pride grows with how well we perform. I say win them all, but if we go out there and we play with character and we play with pride and we play our hearts out and we happen not to win a ballgame, we played as hard as we could play. This kind of a setback here (damaged field house), it will take care of itself."

Getting back to a somewhat regular school schedule for students, complete with extracurricular activities, is a key focus of administrators, teachers, coaches and parents all over America this year.