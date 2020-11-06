 Skip to main content
O-W runs record to 4-2 with 37-18 win over Airport
O-W runs record to 4-2 with 37-18 win over Airport

O-W quarterback

Orangeburg-Wilkinson sophomore quarterback Anthony Mack (7) runs to escape two Airport defenders during a play in Thursday's game in West Columbia. O-W won the non-region contest 37-18.

 Thomas Grant, Special to The T&D

WEST COLUMBIA -- A 3-touchdown performance by sophomore quarterback Anthony Mack gave Orangeburg-Wilkinson a 37-18 win over Airport on Thursday in a non-region football game.

The Bruins trailed 6-0 after the Eagles scored on their opening drive, capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by Immanuel Bovain.

O-W answered with a scoring drive to take the lead for good. Mack found Maurice Livingston on a pass from 2 yards out and the PAT put the Bruins ahead 7-6 with 1:57 left in the 1st quarter.

Prep poll

Antonio Williams’ 6-yard touchdown run with 8:25 left in the 2nd quarter put O-W ahead 14-6. Airport answered with a 10-yard touchdown pass by Tyler Dasher to Landon Smith on 4th and goal to get within 14-12 with 3:37 left in the 1st half.

With 26 seconds left, Mack found an open Horace Jacques for a 26-yard touchdown to send the Bruins into the locker room up 21-12.

In the 2nd half, O-W recorded a safety off an errant snap to the punter to take a 23-12 lead. After the free kick, the Bruins pushed their lead to 30-12 on Mack’s 3rd touchdown pass, this time to Jordan Perry from 9 yards.

The Eagles got a touchdown with 2:16 left, after recovering a blocked punt by Kane Williams in the end zone. The ensuing kickoff was a line drive caught on the run by Daylen Buckery. The senior defensive back sprinted past his teammates and the Airport defenders untouched for a 60-yard touchdown to close out the scoring.

Airport (2-5) ends the season with a 4-game losing streak. The Bruins (4-2) will close out the regular season at home against Lower Richland next Friday.

