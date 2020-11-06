O-W football tops Airport 37-18 for 4th win

WEST COLUMBIA - A 3-touchdown performance by sophomore quarterback Anthony Mack gave Orangeburg-Wilkinson a 37-18 win over Airport on Thursday in a non-region football game.

The Bruins trailed 6-0 after the Eagles scored on their opening drive, capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by Immanuel Bovain.

O-W answered with a scoring drive to take the lead for good. Mack found Maurice Livingston on a pass from 2 yards out and the PAT put the Bruins ahead 7-6 with 1:57 left in the 1st quarter.

Antonio Williams’ 6-yard touchdown run with 8:25 left in the 2nd quarter put O-W ahead 14-6. Airport answered with a 10-yard touchdown pass by Tyler Dasher to Landon Smith on 4th and goal to get within 14-12 with 3:37 left in the 1st half.

With 26 seconds left, Mack found an open Horace Jacques for a 26-yard touchdown to send the Bruins into the locker room up 21-12.

In the 2nd half, O-W recorded a safety off an errant snap to the punter to take a 23-12 lead. After the free kick, the Bruins pushed their lead to 30-12 on Mack’s 3rd touchdown pass, this time to Jordan Perry from 9 yards.