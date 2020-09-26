O-W football falls 32-13 in home opener against Gilbert

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruins fell 32-13 to the Gilbert Indians in their seasoning-opening football game Friday night at home to start play in Region 5-3A.
The Bruins (0-1, 0-1 in region) were inconsistent on offense, and the Indians (1-0, 1-0 in region) used a strong rushing attack to control the game.
Bruins head coach Kevin "Butch" Crosby said the team’s loss falls on him, even though the shortened preseason schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic hasn't helped.
“We’re out of sync, just not being around them enough to get everything like we need to get it," Crosby said. "But, there is no complaining. I commend them, they played hard. We just came out, we had some missed assignments, but you expect that early in the year.
"It helps when you have them all summer to work some of that stuff out in 7 on 7s and just having them out there for practices in the summer. But, that is no excuse for us. That is my fault, I take the blame for it, and we just weren’t prepared to play four quarters tonight."
The Indians put the first points on the board with a 32-yard field goal at the 7:58 mark of the first quarter, making the score 3-0.
The Indians extended the lead to 5-0 with a safety at the 6:46 mark of the opening quarter.
The Bruins put their first points on the board late in the first quarter. The O-W defense kept the Indians from converting on fourth down, and the offense took over at their 30-yard line.
Two plays into the drive, the Bruins made a change at quarterback and Mykai Void entered the game. Void completed a pass for 14 yards to Nah’Shawn Hezekiah and completed his next pass to Demondray Carmichael for a 39-yard score. The PAT was wide right, and the Bruins led 6-5 with 28 seconds left in the first quarter.
Gilbert reclaimed the lead when quarterback Izayah Whiteside found Gray Leaphart near the front left edge of the end zone for a 27-yard score with 7:01 remaining in the half. The PAT was good, making the score 12-6.
Gilbert extended their lead again with just under three minutes left in the half with a three-yard rushing touchdown by Colton Mason. The PAT was good, and the score was 19-6.
O-W cut into Gilbert’s lead with 5:39 left in the third quarter. Anthony Mack capped off a nine-play drive with a one-yard rushing score. Don-Tariq Nash-Perkins’ PAT was good, making the score 19-13.
Gilbert scored 13 more points before time expired. The Indians scored on a six-yard rush by Mason and an eight-yard pass from Whiteside to Leaphart. The Indians were 1 of 2 on those PAT attempts.
Mack led the Bruins offense, totaling 11 carries for 35 yards and a score. Mack also went 3 for 4 passing for 59 yards.
Void went 4 for 6 passing for 56 yards and a score.
The Bruins will head to Lexington County to face the Swansea Tigers next Thursday.
Crosby said he plans to have his team ready to play, even with one less day to prepare.
“We will just get back to the grinding board," he said. "We don’t change up anything, just one day short."
