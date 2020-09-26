O-W football falls 32-13 in home opener against Gilbert

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruins fell 32-13 to the Gilbert Indians in their seasoning-opening football game Friday night at home to start play in Region 5-3A.

The Bruins (0-1, 0-1 in region) were inconsistent on offense, and the Indians (1-0, 1-0 in region) used a strong rushing attack to control the game.

Bruins head coach Kevin "Butch" Crosby said the team’s loss falls on him, even though the shortened preseason schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic hasn't helped.

“We’re out of sync, just not being around them enough to get everything like we need to get it," Crosby said. "But, there is no complaining. I commend them, they played hard. We just came out, we had some missed assignments, but you expect that early in the year.

"It helps when you have them all summer to work some of that stuff out in 7 on 7s and just having them out there for practices in the summer. But, that is no excuse for us. That is my fault, I take the blame for it, and we just weren’t prepared to play four quarters tonight."

The Indians put the first points on the board with a 32-yard field goal at the 7:58 mark of the first quarter, making the score 3-0.

The Indians extended the lead to 5-0 with a safety at the 6:46 mark of the opening quarter.