Orangeburg-Wilkinson football closed out its summer workouts with a Bruins Youth Football Camp held Saturday, July 22, at the O-W practice field.

Kids from around the community were given the opportunity to warm up, run drills and play ball against some of this year’s Bruin team.

“It’s about community involvement,” O-W head coach Chris Carter said of the event. “It gives our players a chance to form a connection with those who will be coming out to cheer for them on Friday nights.”

Many of the Bruin players received the opportunity to see football practice from the other side of the lens as they helped coach some of the future O-W stars.

“(The players) get to see what it’s like from the coach’s point of view,” Carter said. “It’s also a good way for them to be self-taught about technique and skill.”

The next time Carter sees his team will be Friday. That is the day the SC High School League has designated that all fall sports can begin practice.

“The summer went by quick,” Carter said. “But I’m impressed with the improvement of our team, especially on the offensive side of the football. I’m pleased with the process of how we are getting this team ready (for the new season).”

Orangeburg-Wilkinson will open the season at home Friday, Aug. 18 against White Knoll. The Bruins have one of the toughest schedules in the state with each of its non-conference opponents ranked in in their respective classes by the High School Sports Report. The Timberwolves open the season No. 16 in Class 5A.

“We graduated a lot from last year, but the kids we have now should continue to improve,” Carter said. “Some of them will be first-year players, but they are buying in (to the process). They have had the opportunity to get to know me and what I expect.”

The HSSR did not have the Bruins ranked in their Class 3A Top 20, but three of O-W’s region opponents were listed including Gilbert, Brookland-Cayce and Lower Richland.

It was announced earlier this month the Bruins’ opening game against White Knoll will be televised as part of Fox Friday Night Rivals.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to see the program, and the changes we’ve made,” Carter said of the television audience. “We’re looking forward to getting our kids some exposure.”