No Shrine Bowl Game in 2020; teams will be selected

The Shrine Bowl won't be played in 2020 amid the coronavirus emergency, but teams will be named from both South Carolina and North Carolina.

Shrine Bowl Board of Governors President Buddy Brown called a special executive meeting of the Board of Governors on July 30 for a report regarding the 84th Annual Shrine Bowl Game scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19, in Gibbs Stadium on the campus of Wofford College in Spartanburg.

Game Chairman Ronnie Blount described the conditions leading up to this date and regarding this year's game.

“Since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, The Shrine Bowl Athletic Department and Medical Staff have been doing their due diligence in trying to prepare for the 84th Shrine Bowl Game. The staff has been trying to glean every piece of information from the North and South Carolina governing bodies possible. Everything from player selection, housing, transportation and food services for our players, coaches and athletic staff and medical personnel," Blount said.