New coach sees potential at Bethune-Bowman

BOWMAN -- Bethune-Bowman announced the hiring of Cody McNeal as its new head football coach Friday.

McNeal spent last season as an assistant at Columbia High School where he helped lead the Capitals to a 3-7 record and a spot in the Class AA state playoffs.

McNeal said Bethune-Bowman is a special place during his introductory press conference held at the school.

"You've seen it through the years ,the history here," McNeal said. "It's very exciting to be at a place like this. A small community, small town and small school. Everything works in your favor here. It couldn't be better for me; this is a dream job. I wanted to be at a school like this."

Bethune-Bowman finished last season 1-7, and last won a region title in 2018. McNeal said he is looking to bring change to the school and grow it in all aspects of the sports department, not just football. He expects to bring a tight-knit atmosphere to his teams.

"When I met with the players earlier today, I told them that change is here," McNeal said. "We're going to make Bethune-Bowman great, I really mean that. Not just in terms of football, but the band, the cheerleaders, basketball, everything that we have here."

McNeal hopes to foster a family atmosphere among the athletics department.

"We're going to bring a positive culture," McNeal said. "We're going to fight for each other; this is a family. I've been here a couple of days, getting to feel everyone out and meet everyone. We're going to work our butts off for each other."

The first thing McNeal is hoping to do is bring enthusiasm back to the Bethune-Bowman football program.

"It doesn't feel like there is a lot of excitement around the football team," McNeal said. "I heard a few times that (Bethune-Bowman) is a basketball school. This is going to be an all-sports school. I want to win in every single sport that we play. We're looking to get on the road now, trying to start as fast as possible, but it's a process. We want to move in the right direction and keep moving forward."

Bethune-Bowman athletic director Fred Styles said he was impressed with McNeal's passion after the coach traveled to Estill to watch the basketball team.

"He's not only passionate about the game, but passionate about the students he will be coaching," Styles said. "He's hungry about football, and that trip stood out for us. Winning is always an expectation, but growing young men is what we really want to do. That's the challenge, to not only try to win on the field, but making sure our guys are winning off the field."

Bethune-Bowman could potentially return 21 players that saw action on the field last season. McNeal said youth and depth could be a strength for the team going into next year.

"I have some sophomores that played all last year," McNeal said. "I have some advantages that most people don't have, they're going to come on the field and already know what to do. I got depth that was created last season. I expect to come out of the gate running, it's going to look a whole lot better and a whole lot smoother. Just a lot of excitement. I'm coming to a team that is ready for me. All I got to do is just fit the parts together."

