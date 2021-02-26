'Let's turn this thing around': Lake Marion introduces head football coach Jarvis Davis

Lake Marion High School introduced new Gators head football coach Jarvis Davis this past week.

With 14 years of coaching experience, Davis has returned to Orangeburg County, where he began his football coaching career.

Davis worked in Orangeburg’s public schools for seven years and served in various school and student support roles, in addition to assisting with football, basketball and track at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School.

As an assistant coach and defensive coordinator for the Trojans, Davis led H-K-T’s football team to the Upper State Championship in 2012.

Then, in back-to-back years (2013 and 2014), the Trojans clinched SCHSL state titles.

After that, Davis coached at West Mecklenberg High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, and (for the last two years) at Pelion High School in Lexington School District 1.

Dr. Daryl Brockington, principal at Lake Marion High School, hosted the socially distanced meet-and-greet for the school’s new head football coach on Wednesday, Feb. 17, in the school gymnasium.

"I'm excited to be here," Davis said. "I enjoyed my time at H-K-T and hated to leave, but I had to build myself up and see if I could be a head coach on my own.