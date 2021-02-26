'Let's turn this thing around': Lake Marion introduces head football coach Jarvis Davis

Lake Marion High School introduced new Gators head football coach Jarvis Davis this past week.
With 14 years of coaching experience, Davis has returned to Orangeburg County, where he began his football coaching career.
Davis worked in Orangeburg’s public schools for seven years and served in various school and student support roles, in addition to assisting with football, basketball and track at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School.
As an assistant coach and defensive coordinator for the Trojans, Davis led H-K-T’s football team to the Upper State Championship in 2012.
Then, in back-to-back years (2013 and 2014), the Trojans clinched SCHSL state titles.
After that, Davis coached at West Mecklenberg High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, and (for the last two years) at Pelion High School in Lexington School District 1.
Dr. Daryl Brockington, principal at Lake Marion High School, hosted the socially distanced meet-and-greet for the school’s new head football coach on Wednesday, Feb. 17, in the school gymnasium.
"I'm excited to be here," Davis said. "I enjoyed my time at H-K-T and hated to leave, but I had to build myself up and see if I could be a head coach on my own.
"I just want to give back to Orangeburg County, the place that gave me my first chance in coaching. Our student-athletes will be students first. I will check on the kids and sit in the classroom if they aren't doing what they are supposed to. We will be bigger, faster and stronger for football. That's the only way we can compete. The program has been down, but my main goal is to make Lake Marion a competitor again. I need every kid who can possibly help us out to be out here, working out, being a part of this team. Let's turn this thing around."
Lake Marion went 9-4 in 2015, reaching the Class 3A lower state title game. Since then, through multiple coaching changes, the Gators have posted just six wins in five seasons, including winless campaigns in 2017 and 2019.
Former Lake Marion and South Carolina State standout defensive back Alex Brown, a member of the Kansas City Chiefs' back-to-back Super Bowl teams in 2020 and 2021, was in attendance at his alma mater's new coach meet-and-greet to show support for Davis and the administration's plans to right the ship for the Gators.
"For the current players here at Lake Marion, you owe it to yourself to be who you dream to be," Brown said. "Give it your all, and I'll be here if y'all need me, to encourage you and to show my support."
Brown began giving back to the Gators program while he was proving himself on the field at South Carolina State. He returned home to help give instruction at Lake Marion youth football camps during the summer months, not knowing he would be blessed to be a member of Super Bowl teams his first two seasons as a pro, winning a championship ring his first year out of college.
Davis hopes to produce both a winning tradition at Lake Marion, along with a pipeline of sending student-athletes to the college ranks. During his presentation, Davis highlighted two of his former West Mecklenberg players who are projected to be chosen in the 2021 NFL Draft after their respective playing careers at North Carolina and Georgia State.
"Coach Jarvis Davis began his athletic career in Spartanburg, as a member of two state championship football teams at Spartanburg High School, where they went 30-0," Brockington said. "He furthered his career by becoming an All-American free safety at Fayetteville State University, after which he played professional arena football.
"Once his playing career was over, he dedicated his life to mentoring kids and became a high school coach. He has since proven himself to be a leader, having helped Hunter-Kinard-Tyler to three consecutive state championship appearances and two state title wins. He rebuilt the program at West Mecklenberg, getting 9 and 10-win seasons and consistent state playoff runs. Returning to coach at Pelion, he helped that program win a region title for the first time in 30 years. The portrait of winning is there, and he is ready to bring back that tradition and fire and what our kids deserve, the best."
