LATE FRIDAY HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Branchville 56, Williston-Elko 36

Philijuan Saldano rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns to help lead Branchville to a 56-36 win over Williston-Elko.

Seth Shaw completed 6-of-13 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns, Caleb Smith rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown; Kewone Lopez rushed for a touchdown.

On defense, the Jackets were led by Copeland Hayden who had 12 tackles and an interception. Saldano added six tackles and an interception while Shaw and Brice Brunson each returned interceptions for touchdowns.

Dorchester Academy 28, Andrew Jackson Academy 12

Connor Hartzog rushed for 90 yards and caught two passes for 57 yards and a touchdown while leading the Raiders with 15 tackles in Dorchester Academy's 28-12 victory.

Ben Marchant had two catches for 41 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kickoff for a touchdown; Caleb Byron threw for 75 yards and two touchdowns; Wayland Gruber also added a touchdown catch.

On defense, Marchant had 11 tackles and a sack; Byron had six tackles; Gruber had six tackles and two fumble recoveries; John Whetsell had six tackles and an interception and Manning Thompson added an interception. Lucas Chavis had three tackles and a sack; Chantz Judy had four tackles and Jaxson Kositz had two tackles.

Denmark-Olar 32, Allendale-Fairfax 8

Keithan Washington completed 8-of-12 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 102 yards and three touchdowns to lead Denmark-Olar to a 32-8 win over Allendale-Fairfax.

Chris Sanders had 143 yards rushing and a touchdown, he also had a two-point conversion. Brushaurd Young caught three passes for 46 yards and a touchdown while Jaquari Williams caught two passes for 29 yards.

Lake Marion 27, Manning 13

Lake Marion quarterback Navian Hilliard completed 12-of-18 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 43 yards in Lake Marion's 27-13 win Friday.

Zavion Washington rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown and caught a pass for 10 yards; Torrington White rushed for 25 yards; Javeion Jamison caught three passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns and Jaylin Davis caught three passes for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Deiquan Montgomery led the Lake Marion defense with 11 tackles and a tackle for loss. Damarcus Gavin had 10 tackles and a tackle for loss; Darren Bryant had nine tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack; Davis had six tackles, a tackle for loss and interception; I'morion Williams had six tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack and Washington had four tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks and a pass break up.