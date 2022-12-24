Lake Marion's Hilliard leads T&D All-Region Football Team

Lake Marion quarterback Navian Hilliard is the 2022 Orangeburg Times and Democrat All-Region Player of the year.

The senior threw for 2,175 yards, rushed for 502 yards and scored 24 touchdowns. He was named All-Region and All-State.

Hilliard proved his success off the field, earning the Willie Jeffries Character Award presented by the Orangeburg County Community of Character.

Hilliard’s coach, Jarvis Davis, described him as smart and athletic as well as a model student and leader.

The T&D also selected Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year for the SC High School League and SCISA.

This year’s SCHSL Offensive Player of the Year is Denmark-Olar’s Keithan Washington. He rushed for 1,775 yards and 29 touchdowns while throwing for 1,234 yards and 14 touchdowns. Add 442 yards in kick returns, including a touchdown. On defense, he recorded 32 tackles, six tackles for loss and five pass break-ups.

The SCHSL Defensive Player of the Year is Calhoun County’s Justen Brunson. He recorded 93 tackles, four interceptions and five sacks, was named Region VII-A Defensive Player of the Year, All-Region, All-State, Shrine Bowl participant and Offense-Defense All-American, also added 582 yards rushing, 12 touchdowns, 20 catches for 442 yards and three touchdowns.

The SCISA Offensive Player of the Year is Tyree James of Holly Hill Academy. He rushed for 2,042 yards and 31 touchdowns, helped lead Holly Hill Academy to its third-straight SCISA 8-Man state championship, named Region II (8-Man) Offensive Player of the Year, North-South All-Star, also added 21 tackles, five interceptions, six tackles for loss and a sack.

The SCISA Defensive Player of the Year is Orangeburg Prep’s Preston Wells. He recorded 83.5 tackles, six tackles for loss, was named Region III-2A Defensive Player of the Year, North-South All-Star.

T&D All-Region Football First Team (SCHSL)

QB - Tykest Davenport (Calhoun County): Threw for 1,590 yards and 19 touchdowns, rushed for 848 yards and nine touchdowns. On defense, had 46 tackles, four interceptions and 17 pass break-ups. Was an All-Region selection.

RB – Chris Sanders (Denmark-Olar): Rushed for 1,466 yards and 18 touchdowns, finished with 297 yards receiving and three touchdowns and 486 returns yards and two touchdowns. On defense, had 28 tackles, three tackles for loss, forced three fumbles, recovered two fumbles and had two pass break-ups.

RB – Nick Folk (Bamberg-Ehrhardt): Rushed for 1,413 yards and 14 touchdowns. Was named All-Region and All-State.

WR – Christian Zachary (Calhoun County): Finished the season with 35 catches, 939 yards and 14 touchdowns.

WR – Anthony Williams (Bamberg-Ehrhardt): Finished the season with 54 catches for 814 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, had 49 tackles, two interceptions, 10 pass break-ups. Was named All-Region and All-State.

WR – Jordan Perry (Orangeburg-Wilkinson): Finished the season with 40 catches for 715 yards and five touchdowns.

TE/OL – Jaylin Davis (Lake Marion): Finished the season with 55 catches for 667 yards and seven touchdowns. Had eight pancake blocks. On defense, had 70 tackles, six sacks, eight tackles for loss, three pass break-ups, three interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), forced three fumbles. Was named All-Region, All-State and a North-South All-Star.

OL – David Blanchard (Orangeburg-Wilkinson): Graded out at 85% for the season with eight pancake blocks. Had six tackles on defense.

OL – Ja’Quan Sprinkle (Orangeburg-Wilkinson): Graded out at 92% for the season with 14 pancake blocks. Was named All-Region, All-State and a Shrine Bowl participant.

OL – Trot Sutton (Bamberg-Ehrhardt): Graded out at 89% for the season and added a touchdown catch from the tight end position.

OL – Tavarus Howell (Lake Marion): Graded out at 90% for the season and allowed two sacks.

SPEC – James McIntosh (Bamberg-Ehrhardt): Converted three-of-five field goals (longest 38 yards), converted 35-of-37 extra points, averaged 38.6 yards per punt and recorded 24 touchbacks. Named All-Region.

DL – Y’Zorion Washington (Bamberg-Ehrhardt): Finished season with 68 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Was named All-Region and All-State.

DL – Desmond Sprinkle (Orangeburg-Wilkinson): Finished season with 57 total tackles, six sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

DL – Darren Bryant (Lake Marion): Finished the season with 25 tackles, eight sacks, nine tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hurries, two blocked field goals and a fumble recovery.

LB – Jamie Downing (Bamberg-Ehrhardt): Finished the season with 117 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and three interceptions. On offense, rushed for 252 yards and two touchdowns. Was named All-Region and All-State.

LB – Amare Haynes (Calhoun County): Finished the season with 133 tackles and seven sacks. Was named the Region VII-A Linebacker of the Year.

LB – Moe Seaton (Edisto): Finished the season with 88 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks, five quarterback hurries and four forced fumbles. Was named All-Region.

LB – Damarcus Gavin (Lake Marion): Finished the season with 79 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, nine sacks, 12 quarterback hurries and two fumble recoveries.

DB – William Conelly (Denmark-Olar): Finished the season with 76 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), four pass break-ups, a sack and forced fumble.

DB – Trevic Whaley (Orangeburg-Wilkinson): Finished the season with 22 tackles and five interceptions.

DB – Dylan Williams (Edisto): Finished the season with 49 tackles, four interceptions and 12 pass break-ups. On offense, threw for four touchdowns while rushing for five touchdowns. Was named All-Region

DB – Javeion Jamison (Lake Marion): Finished the season with 32 tackles, eight pass break-ups and six interceptions. On offense, caught 30 passes for 645 yards and 10 touchdowns. Was named All-Region.

T&D All-Region Football First Team (SCISA)

QB – Luis Fernandez (Orangeburg Prep): Threw for 1,534 yards, 17 touchdowns, rushed for 130 yards and six touchdowns. Was named All-Region and a North-South All-Star.

RB – Andrew Tucker (Calhoun Academy): Rushed for 1,458 yards and 21 touchdowns, converted eight two-point conversions. On defense, had 37 tackles, one interceptions and a fumble recovery. Was named a North-South All-Star.

RB – Tyler Wright (Holly Hill Academy): Rushed for 1,657 yards and 26 touchdowns. On defense, had 46 tackles, four interceptions, 10 tackles for loss. Was named the Region Player of the Year and a North-South All-Star.

WR – T Riley (Orangeburg Prep): Finished the season with 23 catches for 548 yards and 11 touchdowns. Was named All-Region (Honorable Mention).

WR – Cayden Harris (Harvest Christian Academy): Finished the season with 771 yards receiving, 300 yards rushing and 15 total touchdowns.

OL – Carter Judy (Holly Hill Academy): Was named Region Offensive Lineman of the Year and a North-South All-Star.

OL – James Williams (Orangeburg Prep): Graded out at 91% for the season, which led the team. Was named All-Region and a North-South All-Star.

OL – Connor Mount (Harvest Christian Academy): Finished the season with five pancake blocks.

OL – Chase Cooper (Calhoun Academy): Graded out at 90-percent for the season. On defense, had two fumble recoveries, two sacks, a blocked field goal and 68 tackles. Was named a North-South All-Star.

OL – Cooper Canaday (Calhoun Academy): Graded out at 85% for the season. On defense, had 77 tackles, two forced fumbles and three sacks. Was named a North-South All-Star.

ATH – Austin Hall (Orangeburg Prep): Finished the season with 189 yards rushing, 503 yards receiving, 442 return yards and 48 yards passing, combined for nine total touchdowns. On defense, had 41.5 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four pass break-ups and an interception. Was named All-Region.

DL – Davin Walling (Holly Hill Academy): Finished the season with 46 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks. Was named Region Defensive Lineman of the Year and a North-South All-Star.

DL – Ethan Williams (Orangeburg Prep): Finished the season with 49.5 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, seven quarterback hurries and a sack. Was named All-Region.

DL – Cameron Crosby (Calhoun Academy): Finished the season with 55 tackles. On offense, graded out at 80-percent.

DL – Jeremiah Frasier-Mazyck (Holly Hill Academy): Finished the season with 28 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Was named All-Region and a North-South All-Star.

LB – Jay Plummer (Orangeburg Prep): Finished the season with 48.5 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks. On offense, rushed for 463 yards and six touchdowns.

LB – Cade Carson (Calhoun Academy): Finished the season with 80 tackles, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and two sacks. On offense, rushed for 176 yards, caught eight passes for 108 yards and had seven total touchdowns.

LB – Mason Rudd (Holly Hill Academy): Finished the season with 58 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles.

DB – Mason Polin (Calhoun Academy): Finished the season with 81 tackles, five interceptions and three fumble recoveries. On offense, caught 10 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Was named a North-South All-Star.

DB – Latron Moorer (Orangeburg Prep): Finished the season with 61 tackles, 11 pass break-ups and four interceptions. Was named All-Region.

DB – William Felder (Calhoun Academy): Finished the season with 21 tackles and three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown). On offense, caught 18 passes for 339 yards and a touchdown and had a punt return for a touchdown. Was named a North-South All-Star.

DB – Will Andrews (Calhoun Academy): Finished the season with 28 tackles, two fumble recoveries and an interception. On offense, caught nine passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns. As a kicker, converted 35-of-42 point after attempts, averaged 36 yards per punt and had one field goal. Was named a North-South All-Star.

T&D All-Region Football Honorable Mentions

Quarterbacks

Anthony Mack (Orangeburg-Wilkinson): Threw for 1,625 yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing for 467 yards and three touchdowns.

Chanston Crosby (Bamberg-Ehrhardt): Threw for 1,530 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for two touchdowns. Named All-Region and All-State (Honorable Mention)

Derrick Simon (Bethune-Bowman): Threw for 1,526 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 456 yards and seven touchdowns.

Hayden McClung (Harvest Christian Academy): Threw for 1,475 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 869 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Running backs

Elliott Brown (Calhoun Academy): Rushed for 516 yards and eight touchdowns while catching four passes for 72 yards.

Jay Haltiwanger (Calhoun Academy): Rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, finished with 40 tackles and two sacks.

Ahmir Smith (Calhoun County): Rushed for 811 yards and 11 touchdowns. Named All-Region.

Zavion Washington (Lake Marion): Rushed for 730 yards and six touchdowns.

Torrington White (Lake Marion): Rushed for 200 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, finished with 12 tackles, a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown.

Abraham Santos (Orangeburg Prep): Rushed for 253 yards and three touchdowns and had 236 receiving yards and a touchdown. Was named All-Region (Honorable Mention).

Receivers

Mason Miles (Lake Marion): Finished with 351 on 18 catches and three touchdowns. On defense, had 25 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 12 pass break-ups and four interceptions. Was named All-Region.

Jailen Avinger (Bethune-Bowman): Had 34 catches for 625 yards and three touchdowns.

Jordan Avinger (Bethune-Bowman): Had 23 catches for 441 yards and four touchdowns.

Brushaurd Young (Denmark-Olar): Had 32 catches for 562 yards and 11 touchdowns. On defense, had 47 tackles, seven tackles for loss, an interception (returned for touchdown), two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries (one returned for a touchdown).

Bennie Ulmer (Harvest Christian Academy): Finished with 310 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Linemen

Kelveon Adams (Denmark-Olar): Finished with 52 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Aden Bunch (Bamberg-Ehrhardt): Finished with 59 tackles, eight sacks, 14 tackles for loss and three defensive touchdowns. Was named All-Region.

Hart Wiles (Orangeburg Prep): Two-year starter, graded out at 89-percent for the season. On defense, had 37 tackles. Was named All-Region (Honorable Mention)

Linebackers

Omarion Buckmon (Bamberg-Ehrhardt): Finished with 74 tackles, five sacks, four forced fumbles and three interceptions. On offense, had 587 yards rushing and six touchdowns. Was named All-Region and All-State.

Avery Sabb (Orangeburg-Wilkinson): Finished with 65 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Christopher Glover (Calhoun County): Finished with 69 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions. Named All-Region.

Terrell Thomas (Edisto): Finished with 70 tackles, six tackles for loss and an interception (returned for a touchdown). As a kicker, averaged 37.5 on punts and converted six point after attempts. Named All-Region.

Zamir Brother (Bethune-Bowman): Finished with 65 tackles and two forced fumbles. Averaged 40 yards per kickoff return.

Jaquari Williams (Denmark-Olar): Finished with 85 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles and three pass break-ups.

Tykeem Ross (Denmark-Olar): Finished with 66 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Deiquan Montgomery (Lake Marion): Finished with 49 tackles, four sacks, seven quarterback hurries, 13 tackles for loss and five pass break-ups. On offense, had 30 catches for 458 yards and four touchdowns.

Athletes

Isaiah Johnson (Bamberg-Ehrhardt): Rushed for 618 yards and two touchdowns, caught 39 passes for 624 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, had 28 tackles, six interceptions, 14 pass break-ups. Named All-Region and All-State.

Tymir Chism (Orangeburg-Wilkinson): Rushed for 567 yards and two touchdowns and had 30 catches for 300 yards.

Kickers

Martin Gutierrez (Calhoun County): Converted 43-of-48 point after attempts and was two-of-three in field goals with a long of 40 yards. Was named Region VII-A Specialist of the Year.

Don-Tariq Nash Perkins (Orangeburg-Wilkinson): Converted 11-of-13 extra points and averaged 41.6 yards per punt.