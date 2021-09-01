Lake Marion looks to keep momentum against Scott's Branch

Lake Marion head coach Jarvis Davis was a winner in his debut with the Gators Friday, but any talk of a first-win hangover was quickly put to rest at practice Monday.

"I told (our team) it's time to get back to work," Davis said. "We're taking it one game at a time and one week at a time. Every week we are 0-0 and we want to be 1-0 at the end of the week."

The Gators defeated Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North 33-12 on the road this past week.

This week, Lake Marion plays host to Scott's Branch. The Eagles opened the season last week with a 30-20 loss to Lake View.

"Their kids look good on film," Davis said. "They are big, fast and strong. They play hard. It's going to be a good contest that will come down to who's the most conditioned and most disciplined."

The game also features the return of head coach Leonard Johnson, who led the Gators for two seasons amassing a record of 2-17.

"Coach Johnson is a great coach and I know he's excited," Johnson said. "They lost their last game, but they played really hard and gave everything they had. It's going to be a great test."

Jarvis said the key to getting a win Friday is cutting down on the mistakes and limiting the Eagles' opportunities.