Lake Marion hires Davis as head football coach

With 14 years of coaching experience, Mr. Jarvis Davis is ready for “The Swamp,” where he will now lead the Lake Marion Gators football program.

“I got my start as a football coach in Orangeburg County,” Davis said, after his recent hiring. “I see this as a great opportunity to give back to the community, school district, and people who opened doors for me.”

Davis worked in Orangeburg’s public schools for seven years and served in various school and student support roles, in addition to assisting with football, basketball and track at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School.

As an assistant coach and defensive coordinator for the Trojans, Davis led H-K-T’s football team to the Upper State Championship in 2012.

Then, in back-to-back years (2013 and 2014), the mighty Trojans clinched SCHSL State Championships.

The Trojan track team won the region title in 2013 and 2014. In addition, H-K-T’s basketball team won three region championships, as well as an Upper State Championship.

While in Orangeburg County, Davis was named Coach of the Year three times, 2007, 2008, and 2010.