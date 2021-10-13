'It's bigger than football': Teamwork helps Andrew Jackson Academy's Carson Cone deal with grief

His mother could see it too. Earlier this season, after a victory over Charleston Collegiate, she told Gleaton how much the team has meant to Cone and the family.

"She came to me and told me that she felt like she had her son back," Gleaton said. "We're riding the bus home, and the guys are in the back celebrating, and there's Carson right in the middle of it."

Then, last Friday, the Warriors prepared to meet Patrick Henry in a rivalry game that Gleaton calls "good old fashion hate." The other captains had wanted to do something for Cone since the start of the season. Gleaton and AJA athletics director Jason Peek chose homecoming to honor Michael, a former AJA football player, by retiring his No. 77 jersey prior to the game.

"I found out about the (jersey retirement) about 20 minutes before kickoff," Cone said. "It's hit us hard, but this team, football, has been like a family to me. We grew closer as a team Friday night, and it felt like I could push some of (the grief) behind me."

Cone said there is only one thing he is thinking about when he's on the field, and that's a promise he made to his father.

"I promised him we would get a ring," Cone said. "I go out and try to do my best and just take it one game at a time."