Holly Hill Academy football opens season with 62-0 win in playoff rematch

BLACKVILLE - Anyone expecting a rematch of last year's SCISA 8-Man semifinal between Holly Hill Academy and Laurens Academy Friday night were highly disappointed.

Defending champion Holly Hill dominated from start to finish, as the Raiders defeated Laurens 62-0.

"We're just bigger, faster, stronger than them," Holly Hill Academy head coach Michael Nelson said. "They graduated nine seniors. They're just lower in numbers than we are. We were able to play everyone on defense in the first half, and played everyone on offense in the second half.

"We got some young guys some reps, but (it was) just a total team performance tonight."

The Raiders were led by Tyler Wright who carried the ball seven times for 137 yards and five touchdowns.

"I have to give credit to my linemen, they were able to find ways to open holes in the defense," Wright said. "This offense is going to continue to get better. Our line play will get better, we have some passing that we didn't show tonight and we just need to get more physical."

Wright is coming off an ankle injury that forced him to miss the majority of the 2020 regular season. He was able to return for the Raiders playoff run, but Nelson said the ball carrier never felt comfortable.