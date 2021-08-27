Holly Hill Academy football opens season with 62-0 win in playoff rematch

BLACKVILLE - Anyone expecting a rematch of last year's SCISA 8-Man semifinal between Holly Hill Academy and Laurens Academy Friday night were highly disappointed.
Defending champion Holly Hill dominated from start to finish, as the Raiders defeated Laurens 62-0.
"We're just bigger, faster, stronger than them," Holly Hill Academy head coach Michael Nelson said. "They graduated nine seniors. They're just lower in numbers than we are. We were able to play everyone on defense in the first half, and played everyone on offense in the second half.
"We got some young guys some reps, but (it was) just a total team performance tonight."
The Raiders were led by Tyler Wright who carried the ball seven times for 137 yards and five touchdowns.
"I have to give credit to my linemen, they were able to find ways to open holes in the defense," Wright said. "This offense is going to continue to get better. Our line play will get better, we have some passing that we didn't show tonight and we just need to get more physical."
Wright is coming off an ankle injury that forced him to miss the majority of the 2020 regular season. He was able to return for the Raiders playoff run, but Nelson said the ball carrier never felt comfortable.
"(Wright) is going to be special this year," Nelson said. "He's excited to be back on the field and I'm excited for him."
The Raiders finished with 406 yards rushing on 39 carries. Perrin Breeland had 113 yards rushing and two touchdowns while Ax Wolpert carried the ball 13 times for 101 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, the Raiders held LA to seven yards of total offense. Holly Hill forced four turnovers and stopped LA on downs multiple times. Leading the way was Mason Rudd who had six tackles including a sack and tackle for loss.
"We came into the game wanting to execute, and that's exactly what we did," Rudd said. "There's a lot of leadership on this team (especially on defense). We need to continue to play this well the rest of the season. We got here and got better, but we need to keep getting better."
Ashton Soles had five tackles while Davin Walling added two sacks. Cooper Canaday recovered a fumble while Lucas Carroway, Harley Watkins and Wright each had interceptions.
Holly Hill Academy (1-0) will be on the road next week at Wardlaw.
"The defense is going to carry us through the first half of the season, until our offense really clicks," Nelson said. "We just know we're going to get everyone's best. Wardlaw is a good team that was full of 10th and 11th graders last year so they will be juniors and seniors. They looked good in the jamboree a week ago, we have a big challenge for us in week two."
KEY PLAYER:
Tyler Wright carried the ball seven times for Holly Hill Academy and scored five touchdowns. He finished the game with 137 yards rushing and added an interception that he returned for a touchdown, but was called back due to an illegal block penalty.
KEY NUMBER:
1 - Number of pass attempts for Holly Hill Friday night. The Raiders ran 40 offensive plays and 39 were runs. They finished with over 400 yards of total offense.
TURNING POINT:
When Holly Hill Academy's players left the locker room, lined up behind their banner and took the field as AC/DC tunes wailed from the loudspeaker. The Raiders opened on defense and never gave Laurens Academy a chance to get in the game.
THEY SAID IT:
"We got some young guys some reps, but (it was) just a total team performance tonight." - HHA head coach Michael Nelson after the Raiders defeated Laurens Academy 62-0.
HOW THEY SCORED
(Running clock 2nd, 3rd, and 4th quarters, with shortened quarters in 2nd half)
First Quarter
HHA: Tyler Wright 24 yard run - conversion by Wright (10:40)
HHA: Wright 21 yard run - conversion by Wright (7:50)
HHA: Perrin Breeland 33 yard run - conversion by Carter Judy (4:49)
HHA: Wright 46 yard run - conversion by Mason Rudd (3:37)
HHA: Wright 20 yard run - conversion by Davin Walling (0:37)
Second Quarter
HHA: Wright 1 yard run - conversion by Max Wolpert (8:43)
HHA: Perrin Breeland 22 yard run - conversion no good (4:47)
Third Quarter
HHA: Wolpert 20 yard run - conversion by Rudd (2:52)