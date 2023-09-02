Orangeburg Prep 15, Northside Christian Academy 3

Orangeburg Prep’s defense forced three turnovers while the offense rushed for over 200 yards to defeat Northside Christian Academy 15-3 Friday.

After a scoreless first half, the Crusaders were able to get a field goal with just under eight minutes left in the third quarter. OPS head coach Don Shelley said he was proud of the way his team responded after NCA’s first score.

“Tonight, when bad things happened, there was a different look in their eye,” Shelley said. “This team is coming together, and that’s what is important.”

Shelley said his team didn’t handle adversity well in its season-opening loss to Dorchester Academy. Friday, the Indians were able to answer NCA with a touchdown drive capped off by a Latron Moorer 25 yard run.

Leading 8-3 in the fourth, Orangeburg Prep had an opportunity to put the game away, but fumbled at the goal line giving Northside Christian an opportunity to drive for the game-winning score.

The Indians were able to get a turnover when Jahmari Locke intercepted a pass. Jake Plummer would cap off the scoring with a 10 yard touchdown run with just under four minutes in the game.

Northside Christian’s next possession ended when Austin Hall picked up a fumble to seal the game.

“It was important win tonight,” Hall said. “Getting the win in region, this was not an easy game. We were able to fight through adversity and the offensive line dominated and got a good push.”

Daytron Moorer led the Indians with 87 yards rushing while Plummer finished with 60 yards. Brayden Gramling led the way on defense with an interception.

Orangeburg Prep will be at home Friday against Florence Christian.

Jefferson Davis Academy 28, Holly Hill Academy 22 (OT)

Jefferson Davis Academy (2-1) defeated Holly Hill Academy (1-1) 28-22 in overtime to snap the Raiders 39-game winning streak dating back over three seasons.

Tyree James rushed for two touchdowns to lead Holly Hill and added three interceptions on defense. Ashton Soles completed a touchdown pass to Jody Gillam and had a two-point conversion to Mason Rudd. James also rushed for a two-point conversion.

Defensively, Holly Hill was led by Rudd, Brady Garing, Charlie Perkins and Camdin Harmon. The Raiders will play host to Faith Christian Friday.

Dorchester Academy 66, Cross Episcopal 0

10 different Dorchester Academy players carried the ball as the Raiders rushed for 255 yards on 23 carries and defeated Cross Episcopal 66-0 Friday.

Brenner Dantzler led DA with 81 yards rushing and two touchdowns while John Whetsell added 62 yards and a touchdown. Connor Hartzog finished with 45 yards and a touchdown.

Wayland Gruber completed 10-of-12 passes for 138 yards and three touchdowns. John Quattlebaum was 4-of-4 passing for 50 yards and a touchdown. Hartzog led the way with two catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns while Gruber had a 30 yard touchdown catch and Drew Young had an 11 yard touchdown catch.

Defensively, Bryson Connor led the Raiders with six tackles and a pass breakup. Gruber had an interception return for a touchdown; Quattlebaum had two interceptions; Brice Cribb had four tackles including a tackle for loss and forced fumble and Hartzog had four tackles, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

Dorchester (2-1) plays host to Pee Dee Academy Friday

Calhoun County 41, Battery Creek 26

Trailing 26-7 at the half, Calhoun County outscored Battery Creek 24-0 in the second half to defeat the Dolphins 41-26 Friday.

Ahmir Smith rushed for three touchdowns in the second-half comeback. Tykest Davenport added a touchdown run to lead the Saints.

Blackville-Hilda 39, Allendale-Fairfax 0

The Fighting Hawks improved to 3-0 with a 39-0 win over Allendale-Fairfax Friday. Jaquel Holman rushed for two touchdowns and caught a third to lead Blackville-Hilda.

Samari Williams rushed for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass. Tamari Daniels and Brandon Priester each had a rushing touchdown in the win.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 17, Barnwell 7

Chanston Crosby rushed for a touchdown and James McIntosh connected on a late field goal to help lead Bamberg-Ehrhardt (2-1) to a 17-7 victory over Barnwell.

The Warhorses were led by quarterback Cameron Austin who had a three yard touchdown run in the loss.

Other Scores

St. John’s Christian Academy 22, Calhoun Academy 10

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 61, South Florence 0

Branchville 38, Colleton Prep 31

Wagener-Salley 26, Lake Marion 20