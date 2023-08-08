The High School Sports Report recently released its top senior players for the upcoming high school football season.

The publication listed 121 prospects from around the state with Calhoun County receiver Christian Zachary ranked highest at No. 14. The UVA commit caught 39 passes for 939 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

Other players included: Bamberg-Ehrhardt’s Anthony Williams (45) and Jamie Downing (101), Lake Marion’s Darren Bryant 103 and Orangeburg-Wilkinson’s DeAndre Simmons (114).

With the high school season rapidly approaching, I thought I would list a few players from the region that the High School Sports Report may have missed. Here are some players in The T&D Region to keep an eye on this season.

1. Tyree James (Holly Hill Academy): As a junior, James rushed for over 2,000 yards and 31 touchdowns to help lead the Raiders to a third-consecutive SCISA Eight-Man state championship. He was named the T&D SCISA Offensive Player of the Year, but also added 23 tackles and five interceptions on defense.

2. Jailen and Jordan Avinger (Bethune-Bowman): The Avinger’s combined to catch 57 passes for 1,095 yards and seven touchdowns last year. Jailen, a senior, became Derrick Simon’s favorite target most of last year, and is one of the best in the region when it comes to battling for a jump ball.

3. Y’Zorian Washington (Bamberg-Ehrhardt): As a defensive tackle, Washington finished the season with 68 tackles including 23 tackles for loss and eight sacks despite dealing with injuries. Also a staple on the offensive line, B-E head coach Corey Crosby said added depth should free up Washington for even more plays on defense this season.

4. Austin Hall (Orangeburg Prep): Was a Swiss Army knife for the Indians last season finishing with 503 yards receiving, 189 yards rushing, 442 returns yards and 48 yards passing. He combined for nine touchdowns on offense while recording 41.5 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four pass break ups and an interception. Was named all-region last season and most recently seen taking snaps at QB during 7-on-7’s.

5. Ahmir Smith (Calhoun County): With Zachary expected to get extra attention on the outside, I could see a breakout year for Smith from the running back position. He rushed for over 800 yards and 11 touchdowns last season while being named all-region. Could be a potential 1,000 yard back with a number of catches out of the backfield.

6. Cade Carson (Calhoun Academy): The Cavaliers leading returning rusher, Carson had just 176 yards last season, but averaged just over 13 yards per carry and scored six touchdowns.

7. Tymir Chism (Orangeburg-Wilkinson): A dual-threat running back that can carry the ball and catch the ball out of the backfield. Last season, Chism rushed for 567 yards and two touchdowns while catching 30 passes for 300 yards.