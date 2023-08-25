Denmark-Olar 22, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 15

Trey Hinton threw two touchdown passes to Terrance Hinton to help Denmark-Olar upset top-ranked Bamberg-Ehrhardt 22-15 Friday.

The Red Raiders entered the game ranked No. 1 in Class A in the latest SC Media Poll that was released at the first of the week.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt opened the game with a safety, grabbing a 2-0 lead. The Vikings answered when Trey Hinton connected on a 40 yard touchdown pass to Terrance Hinton.

Eric Lee gave the Red Raiders the lead with a 20 yard interception return for a touchdown. Nick Folk added to B-E lead with a 30 yard touchdown run making the score 15-8.

Trevic Whaley cut the lead to a point with a two yard touchdown run. With less than five minutes to play Trey Hinton connected on a 60 yard touchdown pass to Terrance Hinton to give the Vikings the lead.

Denmark-Olar (2-0) travels to ST. John’s Friday while Bamberg-Ehrhardt (1-1) plays host to Barnwell.

Edisto 30, Williston-Elko 19

Terrell Thomas rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another to help lead Edisto (1-1) to a 30-19 victory over Williston-Elko Friday.

Zyron Williams caught a 19 yard touchdown pass in the Cougars’ win. Edisto will travel to face Columbia Thursday.

Calhoun County 45, Lake Marion 9

Tykest Davenport rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown and threw for two more touchdowns to help lead Calhoun County (2-0) to a 45-9 win over Lake Marion.

Ahmir Smith rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns while Kerron Scott caught two passes for 48 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 38 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Ahsaad Calas led the Saints with two interceptions while Amare Haynes had 13 tackles including four tackles for loss and an interception.

Calhoun County will play host to Battery Creek Friday.

Calhoun Academy 67, Cross Episcopal 12

Colt Layton rushed for 158 yards and four touchdowns to lead Calhoun Academy (1-1) to a 67-12 win over Cross Episcopal Friday night in St. Matthews.

Chase Strickland rushed for 60 yards, threw a 54 yard touchdown pass to Connor Hayes and converted four two-point conversions. Cael Parler had 63 yards rushing and a touchdown; Crews Felder rushed for 33 yards and a touchdown and Cooper Taylor had 23 yards rushing and a touchdown. Turner Houck converted five PATs.

Defensively, Taylor led the Cavs with seven tackles and a forced fumble that Hayes returned for a touchdown. Dayton Birkland had five tackles; Parler forced a fumble that was recovered by Austin Summers; Landon Barnes and Asher Ficek each added interceptions.

Calhoun Academy travels to face St. John’s Christian Friday.

Dorchester Academy 22, Orangeburg Prep 8

Wayland Gruber completed 5-of-8 passes for 72 yards and three touchdowns to help lead Dorchester Academy (1-1) to a 22-8 victory over Orangeburg Prep Friday.

Connor Hartzog led the Raiders with 154 yards rushing. Gruber rushed for 58 yards and John Whetsell added 42 yards rushing. Abe Shuler led DA with two catches for 30 yards and two touchdowns; John Quattlebaum caught two passes for 32 yards and Whetsell caught one pass for 20 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Gruber led the Raiders with nine tackles and two interceptions. Whetsell had eight tackles; Nick Pinckney had six tackles; Hartzog had six tackles and Shuler had two tackles and forced two fumbles.

Dorchester Academy will play host to Cross Episcopal Friday.

Other Scores

Woodland 60, Bethune-Bowman 20

Jefferson Davis Academy 56, Faith Christian 18

Andrew Jackson Academy 32, New Hope Leadership 30

Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Keenan ppd.