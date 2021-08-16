HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: T&D Region teams expect to contend for 8-man title

In the meantime, HHA will lean on a quartet of backs to carry the load. Juniors Tyler Wright and Davin Walling and seniors Jacob Rogers and Perrin Breland should get most of the reps, Nelson said.

Andrew Jackson

New Andrew Jackson Academy head coach Chad Gleaton isn’t one to shy away from expectations when he discusses his newly inherited program. AJA returns 12 of 16 starters from a 10-2 team and looks to be back in a familiar spot – the state championship conversation.

“First and foremost, here at AJ, there is an expectation, and that is to win the final game every year,” said Gleaton, who was onboard as an assistant last year before stepping in as head coaches in 2021. “It’s something that’s not going go away, so why hide from it? Several really successful teams have come through here.”

The Warriors, who once owned a 48-game winning streak and three consecutive state titles, were eliminated in the state semifinals last year. Gleaton said the formula for success won’t change.