HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: South takes 3-point win over North

With a team with three Mr. South Carolina Football finalists on offense, Calhoun County head coach Wayne Farmer liked his prospects as North head coach Saturday at Doug Shaw Stadium in Myrtle Beach.

He also had two of his own players – defensive back Russell Brand and athlete Hiram Stready Jr. – on the roster along with Denmark-Olar running back T.J. Williams.

Turnovers helped neutralize those advantages, however, as the North took a 20-17 defeat at the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives All-Star Bowl.

Playing in his home stadium, Myrtle Beach quarterback Ryan Burger threw for 159 yards and two touchdowns. South Offensive MVP Carlton Terry II of Conway accounted for one of the scoring catches and finished with nine receptions for 96 yards.

South Defensive MVP Tevin Eley of Camden had a game-high 10 tackles and his 58-yard fumble recovery return set up the game-winning field goal with 1:49 left in the game. The South also collected three interceptions, two by CE Murray’s Tyree Prunes.

“I was shocked,” said Farmer about the inconsistent play of his offense. “We had a really good week of offensive practice. A really good week. For us to have these miscues, I’m kind of upset.”

Adams accounted for 118 total yards, including a game-high 58 rushing yards for the North. At halftime, he was one of five players seated at midfield during halftime to learn this year’s Mr. South Carolina Football winner.

Despite setting a state record with 3,348 yards, 42 touchdowns, amassing 60 tackles, four interceptions and three fumbles on defense, Adams was not selected for the honor. The award went to the lone inactive player Saturday in Hilton Head Island linebacker Jaylen Sneed.

The South jumped out to a 14-3 lead in the first half. Burger threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Terry on the opening series, the North answered with a 41-yard field goal by Kanoah Vinesett and Randall caught a 19-yard scoring pass in the second quarter.

Stevens’ 38-yard field goal made it 17-3 South with 9:01 left in the third quarter.

After Prunes second interception, the North rallied behind its defense. Indian Land’s Dumkele Idehen recovered a fumble by May River quarterback Garvin Douglas and returned it 32 yards for a touchdown to make it 17-10.

After forcing a punt, the South drove for the game-tying score. As the fourth quarter opened, North Offensive MVP DJ Black made a leaping 29-yard reception in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown to tie the game following the PAT.

A short punt gave the North field position at the South 30 with 5:13 left. On third down, Gaffney running back Tyler Smith was unable to catch a football from behind the line of scrimmage.

The pass was ruled a lateral and recovered by Eley for his long return. A holding penalty moved the football to the North 10, where after three consecutive losses of downs, Stevens entered the game to break the tie.

The North’s final possession ended with a sack with 48 seconds left, allowing the South and team member linebacker Quincy Bias of Bamberg-Ehrhardt to celebrate the victory.

“Defensively, we really played,” Farmer said. “After that first drive in the first quarter, I think the defense settled in and played really, really well. But then offensively, we just had some mistakes. The interceptions, fumbles that we had, especially late in the game with the third-and-two where they got the fumble on the lateral. I thought the kids played well.”

