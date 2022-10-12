HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Shelley returns to OPS as opponent

Williamsburg Academy head football coach Don Shelley will be returning to Orangeburg Prep Friday as his Stallions look to remain undefeated on the season.

Shelley coached Orangeburg Prep for 20 seasons, leading the Indians to eight SCISA state championship appearances and six SCISA state titles.

He also coached 12 seasons at Holly Hill Academy, where he led the Raiders to three state championships. The HHA field is named after him.

Shelley took over the Williamsburg Academy program in 2019 and led the Stallions to the Class 2A state championship game last year, where they fell to Hilton Head Christian. This season, the Stallions are undefeated and looking to win their first state title since 2013.

“This is a hard-working group with a lot of experience,” Shelley said. “We have a number of players who have been in the program multiple years, and they do a great job of making adjustments on the field.”

The Stallions feature a balanced offensive attack led by quarterback Conrad Balder. The junior accounted for over 1,100 yards of total offense. Teague Ward leads the team in rushing with nearly 480 yards.

After opening the season 0-5, Orangeburg Prep has won its last two games, including Friday’s 34-24 victory at Spartanburg Christian. The Indians were led by Luis Fernandez, who threw for three touchdowns, and Jay Plummer, who rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown.

“(Orangeburg Prep) seems like a really talented team,” Shelley said. “They have a bunch of tall receivers and their quarterback can throw it pretty well. It’s seems they have turned things around and are playing a little better. That’s bad news for us.”

When asked about returning to Orangeburg, Shelley said he doesn’t know any of the players on the Indians’ current roster, but understands that some of their parents may have played while he coached at the school.

“I do keep up with a few former players, and a lot of them have told me they are looking forward to seeing me this week,” Shelley said. “Forming those relationships is really what it’s all about.”

As far as the game ...

“We’re going to (Orangeburg) and try to win,” Shelley said. “I do still live in Orangeburg County, so I told our guys that if we lose, I will have to hear about it for a whole year.”

Orangeburg Prep and Williamsburg Academy are scheduled for kickoff Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Orangeburg.