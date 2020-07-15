High school football season restructured for fall

"Any time we eliminate a sport, we eliminate a segment of kids," Singleton said. "That could be the only sport they play. And for the multi-sport athlete, that's less of a challenge, because they have to shift and go to another sport that they look to participate in.

"We want to keep opportunities to play sports open, as much as possible. Health and safety is paramount. But if there is an opportunity for a kid to enjoy activities, we can't ignore that. If there's an opportunity for school, we have to keep exploring an opportunity for them to play and be a part of their sport. As we find out more about this virus and how it is transmitted, we are finding out that what is 'real' today might be 'truly unreal' tomorrow. It's a moving target, as we aim to do what's best for our high school athletes."