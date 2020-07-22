High school football: SCHSL stays with plan, SCISA adjust start to season

The Appellate Panel’s motion to move back the vote on the Lexington plan, which was defeated last week by a 16-1 vote and would radically change what was put in place, was based on committee members requesting more data on both the Lexington plan that was denied and the SCHSL plan that was approved.

The panel’s chairman also noted that information that comes from the August 5 Executive Committee meeting will be of value to those voting on the panel.

Singleton also mentioned that he was contacted by the Greenville County School District on Monday and told they would like to appeal an Executive Committee decision denying their request that all districts be required to shut down current off-season workouts, as they did in late June. Singleton said that he never heard further from GCSD after the initial contact on Monday.

Singleton said in a Wednesday afternoon press conference that he remains concerned about COVID-19 numbers.

“I think we can all agree the risk isn’t going away. I wish I could say that time is the answer,” Singleton said.