HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Late field goal lifts Cavs over OPS

Calhoun Academy 31, Orangeburg Prep 28 (OT)

Will Andrews kicked a field goal in the first overtime period to lift Calhoun Academy to a 31-28 victory over rival Orangeburg Prep.

Andrews scored a touchdown and kicked the game-tying extra point in regulation to send the game to overtime.

The Cavaliers elected to go on defense first and forced and Orangeburg Prep field goal attempt that was blocked. After three straight runs, Andrews connected on the game-winner.

The two teams traded touchdowns in the first half until Orangeburg Prep quarterback Luis Fernandez connected with T. Riley on a short touchdown pass with just under a minute left to give Orangeburg Prep a 21-14 halftime lead.

Fernandez finished the game with 214 yards passing and three touchdowns and also rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown. Riley caught five passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns and Austin Hall had 72 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Orangeburg Prep’s defense was led by John Strickland who had 11 tackles. Davis Turner had nine tackles and a sack and Latron Moorer had six tackles and two interceptions.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 9, Wade-Hampton 7

Bamberg-Ehrhardt got a field goal with just under a minute remaining to defeat Wade Hampton 9-7 Friday night.

The Red Raiders will open region play on the road next week at Estill.

Calhoun County 30, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 8

Ahmir Smith rushed for two touchdowns and returned an interception for a touchdown to help Calhoun County to a 30-8 win over Hunter-Kinard-Tyler.

The Saints improve to 2-0 in region play and will have a Bye next week. Calhoun County next plays host to Denmark-Olar Friday, Oct. 7.

Edisto 41, Military Magnet 6

Omarion Holoman and Juwarren James each rushed for two touchdowns to help Edisto defeat Military Magnet 41-6 Friday night.

Holoman finished with 129 yards and James had 101 yards.

Dylan Williams and Aaron Jamison also had rushing touchdowns and Taylen Clinkscales recovered a fumble on defense in the Cougars win.

Moe Seaton led the Cougars with 16 tackles and a sack. Tyler Robinson had 15 tackles, Wesley Hallman had 12 tackles and four quarterback hurries

Edisto (4-2) opens region play next week on the road against Barnwell.

Dorchester Academy 44, Dillon Christian 22

Caleb Bryon had 267 yards of total offense and four touchdowns to lead Dorchester Academy to a 44-22 win over Dillon Christian Friday.

Chantz Judy led the Raiders with 16 tackles. Ben Marchant added 12 tackles and an interception, he also caught three passes for 50 yards and a touchdown. John Whetsell rushed for 90 yards and had two tackles. Ben West had nine tackles, Manning Thompson had four tackles and two interceptions, John Quattlebaum had four tackles, Drew Young had two tackles, Nick Pinkney had four tackles and Lucas Chavis had three tackles and recovered two fumbles.

Dorchester Academy will have a Bye next week before taking on Patrick Henry Friday, Oct. 7.

Thomas Heyward 45, Andrew Jackson Academy 20

Andrew Jackson Academy falls to 0-4 after a 45-20 loss to Thomas Heyward Academy Friday night. The Warriors will be searching for their first win next week when they play host to Calhoun Academy.

Holly Hill Academy 2, Oakbrook Prep 0 (forfeit)

Oakbrook Prep forfeited its game against Holly Hill Academy Friday night. The Raiders improve to 5-0 on the season. Holly Hill Academy will be at home against Charleston Collegiate Friday, Sept. 30.

BYES: Branchville, Denmark-Olar, Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Lake Marion, Bethune-Bowman