HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Bruins, Indians clinch playoff spots

Denmark-Olar 54, Williston-Elko 21

Chris Sanders and Keithan Washington each had three touchdowns, and Jaquari Williams added on touchdown to help Denmark-Olar defeat Williston-Elko 54-21 Friday night.

With the win, the Vikings clinch third place in Region IV-A, and will advance to the Class A playoffs next week.

Orangeburg Prep 35, Greenwood Christian 14

Orangeburg Prep clinched a spot in the SCISA Region III-AA playoffs with a 35-14 win over Greenwood Christian Friday night.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 7, Swansea 0

Orangeburg-Wilkinson clinched a spot in the Class 3A playoffs with a 7-0 win over Swansea Friday night.

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 14, Ridge Spring-Monetta 8

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler wrapped up the regular season with region victory as the Trojans knocked off Ridge Spring-Monetta 14-8 Friday.

Woodland 55, Edisto 14

Suderian Harrison threw for six touchdowns and rushed for another as Woodland defeated Edisto 55-14 Friday night.

Clarence Simmons caught three touchdown passes to lead the Wolverines while Keyonta Britt added a touchdown reception.

Edisto was led by Dylan Williams who rushed for a touchdown and added an interception on defense. Quamar Felder had 10 tackles including five tackles for loss and a sack, Billy Stroman had 12 tackles and Omarion Holman added a 77-yard touchdown run for the Cougars who finish the season 4-6 and 0-4 in region play.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 21, Whale Branch 3

Bamberg-Ehrhardt’s defense forced four Whale Branch turnovers as B-E defeated the Warriors 21-3 Friday in Bamberg. With the win, the Red Raiders clinch second-place in Region VII-A, and will host a first-round playoff game next week.

Omarion Buckmon, Chanston Crosby and Nick Folk each had a rushing touchdown for the Red Raiders. James McIntosh connected on all three of his point after attempts. Defensively, Buckmon had two fumble recoveries while Jamari Harper and Folk each had an interception.

Wagener-Salley 52, Calhoun County 42 (Thursday)

Wagener-Salley clinched the Region IV-A championship with a 52-42 victory over Calhoun County Thursday night.

The War Eagles built a 17-point first half lead before the Saints rallied to cut the lead to 38-35 midway through the third quarter.

Tykest Davenport led Calhoun County with two rushing touchdowns and a 65-yard touchdown pass to Christian Zachary. Justen Brunson added two rushing touchdowns.

Calhoun Academy 37, Dorchester Academy 6