HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Region 3-A football coaches, teams ready to start 2021 season

The Trojans' program graduated some considerable talent from last season's squad, including all-region performers Karrlen Waymyers (6-3, 250 pounds), a defensive end who signed to play football at South Carolina State, and Katwan Shuler (6-1, 250 pounds), an offensive lineman who recently signed to play football at The Apprentice School in Newport News, Va.

"We're going to be very young this season," Felder said. "Our young guys will have to step up and we'll probably have to do some different things than last year.

"We may have to do a lot of stunting and twisting and other things to make up for the size and the talent we graduated."

Felder believes this H-K-T/North team will need to rely on quickness and mixing in pass plays to open up the run game.

"We will need to throw the ball around some, since we can't be ground and pound right now," he said. "We just have to utilize what we have.

"We just had a good scrimmage of 7 on 7. But we're still working on the inside and outside run game to get it ready."

Felder expects the total number of players from North High School on the team to reach the nine to 12 range, once school begins. Those include Thomas Hammond (WR), Trace Jeffcoat (DE) and Dai'quwan James (DE/WR).