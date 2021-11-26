HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Red Raiders get past War Eagles, advance

It was a defensive battle in the Class A Lower State championship as Bamberg-Ehrhardt defeated C.E. Murray 7-6 to advance to the state title game next Saturday.

"Defense played great tonight, they have been doing it all year," B-E head coach Robert Williams said after the game. "Offensively, we struggled a little bit, but they have a great team. It was just two great defenses tonight."

With just under two minutes left in the first quarter, C.E. Murray quarterback Tyree Prunes threw a quick pitch to Quantarius Grant who took it 20 yards to the Bamberg-Ehrhardt one-yard line. On the next play, Prunes dove in for the score but the War Eagles missed the extra point making it a 6-0 with 1:41 left in the first quarter.

"C.E. Murray has a great team, great athletes and a very physical upfront," Williams said. "They beat us around pretty good last year and I think they got the better of us again this year, we're just happy to get out of here with a win."

C.E. Murray's defense held the Red Raiders scoreless in the first, but found themselves backed up after a J.J. Simmons punt was downed at the two-yard line. On fourth down, punting from its own endzone, C.E. Murray's kick traveled 25 yards giving Bamberg-Ehrhardt its best starting field position.

Quintin Banks took the ensuing handoff 25 yards for the Red Raider touchdown. James McIntosh added the extra point and B-E had its first lead with 8:51 left in the first half.

Banks was the leading rusher for the Red Raiders going on the 100-yard mark in the game.

C.E. Murray's offense stalled in the second quarter as penalties and bobbled snaps forced the War Eagles into a number of third-and-long situations.

After halftime, Bamberg-Ehrhardt began to control the football, going on a 10-play drive that took up a majority of the third quarter.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt center Trot Sutton said the offensive line was beginning to wear down the C.E. Murray defense in the second half.

"This is a tough group," Sutton said. "It wasn't going our way in the first half, but we kept battling, and I'm proud of this line. We knew, when we got to the third and fourth quarter we were wearing them down pretty good. Proud of the team and this town, but it doesn't mean anything if we don't win next Saturday."

The Red Raiders were unable to score as C.E. Murray killed the drive with an interception by Prunes.

In the fourth quarter, C.E. Murray drove deep into Bamberg-Ehrhardt territory only to have the drive halted by an Anthony Williams interception. The Red Raiders once again drained the clock with another 10-play drive, but a Banks fumble was recovered by the War Eagles with just under five minutes to play.

On the ensuing possession, Prunes pass went off the hands of a C.E. Murray receiver and into the hands of B-E's Quincy Bias for another interception.

"It was a hard-fought game by both teams," Bias said. "We came out and gave it everything we had, we came up short last year, but this year we are better and stronger, but we're not finished."

"We do what we do at practice, to prepare us for game situations," B-E defensive lineman Jerome Simmons said. "We put our heart out on that field tonight, it means a lot (to be able to play for a state championship) I've been working for this my whole life. I just can't believe it.

The War Eagles had one final opportunity, having to go 98-yards for the winning score. C.E. Murray was able to get a first down, but three straight incompletions turned the ball back over to the Red Raiders who were able to get a first down and run out the clock.

"This feels great," Williams said after the win. "These kids have been busting their butts all year, doing everything we ask of them. I'm just so happy for them. It's one more week of work, we just have to be better than the next team."

The Red Raiders will now travel to Columbia to face the Southside Christian Sabres for the Class A state championship.

