HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Red Raiders fall in state final, 28-0

Bamberg-Ehrhardt rushed for a season-low 47 yards as Southside Christian defeated the Red Raiders 28-0 Saturday at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium in Columbia.

With the win, the Sabres defended their Class A championship and ran their winning streak to 22 consecutive games. Southside Christian's defense allowed 114 yards of total offense to the Red Raiders.

"(Southside Christian) was more physical up front than we were," B-E head coach Robert Williams said. "We have been pretty limited offensively, and today it caught up with us. Give them credit, the better team won today."

The Sabres were able to strike first with a 18-yard run from quarterback Ja'Corey Martin. Isaac Masone added the extra point to put the Sabres ahead 7-0 with 1:44 left in the first quarter.

After forcing a punt early in the second quarter, B-E took over at their own eight-yard line. Red Raider quarterback Isaiah Johnson tried to roll out for a pass, but it floated and landed in the hands of a Southside Christian defender.

TJ Goldsmith took a handoff 10 yards to put the Sabres ahead 14-0 with just over 10 minutes left in the half.

"We couldn't get the offense going today," Johnson said. "Their linebackers did a great job against us. It means a lot to play in this game. There were people doubting we would be able to make here."

"Offensively, we were not on the same page early in the game," senior lineman Jerome Simmons said. "There may have been some nerves from some of the younger guys."

Bamberg-Ehrhardt relied on its defense for much of the second quarter as Quincy Bias and Johnson each had interceptions that stopped Southside Christian drives. The Red Raiders trailed 14-0 at the break.

"Our message at halftime was to come out with some power and try to get back in the game," Johnson said.

On Southside Christian's first possession, Y'Zorian Washington and Christian Draper dropped Martin for an eight-yard loss, forcing a third-and-17. Martin completed a 76-yard pass on the next play to set up the Sabres with first-and-goal at the B-E three-yard line.

Martin got his second rushing touchdown of the game, extending the Sabres' lead to 21-0 with 6:59 left in the third quarter.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt's best scoring chance came on their next possession as quarterback Chanston Crosby completed a 55-yard pass to Anthony Williams, setting up the Red Raiders at the Southside Christian five-yard line.

Three straight runs put the ball on the one-yard line, and after a timeout, Williams and the Red Raiders elected to go for the touchdown. Southside Christian's defense held and took over on downs.

Southside marched the ball 97 yards on 12 plays with Martin rushing for his third touchdown of the game midway through the fourth quarter.

Martin finished the game with 77 yards rushing and three touchdowns along with 272 yards passing and two interceptions.

Even as Bamberg-Ehrhardt was collecting its runner-up trophy, players and coaches turned their thoughts to next season.

"The players coming back have to get in the weight room, got to work hard," Williams said. "(Our players) see what they have to compete against. We got to work a lot harder to get to that level."

Quintin Banks led the Red Raiders with 61 yards rushing while Crosby came on late, completing six-of-eight passes for 59 yards. Williams caught four passes for 57 yards.

On defense, Bias and Jamie Downing each had eight total tackles. Jaha'Mari Harper added seven tackles and Nick Folk had six tackles.

"it was always a dream to get here," Bias said. "It's not over for (B-E). These underclassmen have to come back and get right back here next year."

Senior lineman Christian Draper said it means a lot to play for a state championship and represent Bamberg-Ehrhardt.

"A lot of teams couldn't do what we did, with our type of numbers," Draper said. "I feel like this senior class has laid the foundation for future teams to get back here and win a state title."

"I'm proud of our players," Williams said following the game. "It's the best two-year run Bamberg-Ehrhardt has ever had. It's tough to fuss at the effort they gave."

Bamberg-Ehrhardt finishes the season 13-1 and Class A Lower State champions.

