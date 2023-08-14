Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Edisto

Maurice Livingston makes his Edisto head coaching debut at home against Bamberg-Ehrhardt. Livingston led Estill to a victory over the Red Raiders last season, but B-E currently has a 20-game win streak against the Cougars, including last year’s 34-0 shutout.

Bethune-Bowman at Pelion

Derrick Simons returns at quarterback for Bethune-Bowman after scoring 18 touchdowns last season. The Mohawks gave up nearly 40 points per game in 2022, including 47 in a Week Zero loss to the Panthers. Luke New returns for Pelion after rushing for five touchdowns and throwing for another in the victory last season.

Calhoun County at Cross

After last year’s Week Zero loss to Calhoun County (27-8), Cross would win 11 of its next 12 games to advance to the Class A Lower State Championship Game against Johnsonville. The Saints are led by trio of offensive playmakers in quarterback Tykest Davenport, running back Ahmir Smith and receiver Christian Zachary.

Lake Marion at Lucy Beckham

In its first full varsity season, Lucy Beckham won seven games, including a 24-0 win over Lake Marion. The Gators return all-region athlete Mason Miles, who caught 18 passes for 351 yards and three touchdowns while recording 25 tackles including eight tackles for loss and four interceptions.

Baptist Hill at Denmark-Olar

Denmark-Olar lost nearly all of its offense last season with the graduation of quarterback Keithan Washington. The Vikings top returning rusher is Jacques Donaldson, who rushed for 86 yards on nine carries and a touchdown. D-O did add B-E transfer Trey Hinton, who had eight interceptions last season. Baptist Hill’s defense allowed just six points a game in their eight wins, but 35 points per game in their three losses.

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Scott’s Branch

The Trojans finished with a .500 record last season and a berth in the Class A state playoffs in Jermaine Derricott’s first season back with the team. H-K-T returns quarterback Jay’Shawn Smalls, but Derricott said this summer that he expects the offensive and defensive lines to be much improved this season.

Calhoun Falls Charter at Blackville-Hilda

Blackville-Hilda suffered its worst season since 2015 when they finished 2-9 and 1-4 in region play. The Fighting Hawks open the season at home against Calhoun Falls Charter. The Blue Flashes have won just one game since the 2016 season and were 0-10 a year ago. Blackville-Hilda returns two-time all-region standout Tamari Daniels, who earned all-state honors a year ago.

Branchville at Dorchester Academy

Dorchester Academy opened the 2022 season with four straight victories, including a 32-12 victory over Branchville. The Raiders would go on to lose six of their last seven games, including a first-round playoff loss to Thomas Heyward. The Raiders hired former Holly Hill Academy head coach Michael Nelson to take over the program. Nelson has led HHA to three straight SCISA Eight-Man championships. Branchville finished last season 2-8 but ended the year with a 38-20 win over Bethune-Bowman.

Calhoun Academy at Dillon Christian

The Cavaliers won 10 games last season but must replace Andrew Tucker, who rushed for nearly 1,500 yards and 21 touchdowns. Connor Hayes, who was dealing with an injury this summer, is expected to return at quarterback after throwing for over 700 yards and six touchdowns. Dillon Christian struggled to a 1-8 record last season but has hired former South Carolina offensive lineman Donell Stanley as its new head coach.

Jefferson Davis Academy at PAC

The Raiders return five players who rushed for over 200 yards, including Nasir Void who led the team with 484 yards. Paxton Wall and Colson Loadholt also return after rushing for six touchdowns each. JDA handed Providence Athletic Club its lone loss of the season (12-6) to open the 2022 season. PAC finished 11-1 and were crowned champions of the Southeastern Independent Football Association.

Harvest Christian at Faith Christian

Harvest Christian Academy begins its second full season as a member of SIFA. The Hawks finished 2-8 last season with both wins coming against Orangeburg Christian Academy. With those wins, the Hawks were able to advance to the first round of the state playoffs where they lost to eventual champion PAC. The Hawks return Bennie Ulmer who finished with 310 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.