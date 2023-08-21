Thursday, Aug. 24

Blackville-Hilda at Barnwell

Samari Williams had three touchdowns to help lead Blackville-Hilda (1-0) to a 51-6 victory over Calhoun Falls Charter on Friday. The Fighting Hawks look to stay unbeaten when they travel to face Barnwell Thursday. The Warhorses will be playing their season opener after finishing last season 12-1.

Friday, Aug. 25

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Denmark-Olar

The Red Raiders (1-0) put up nearly 450 yards of total offense in a 41-6 win over Edisto Friday night. B-E was led by running back Nick Folk, who rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Denmark-Olar (1-0) opened the season with a 28-16 victory over Baptist Hill Friday. Trey Hinton threw for a touchdown and rushed for another in the victory.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Keenan

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (0-1) was held to less than 200 yards of total offense in a 49-0 loss to White Knoll Friday night. The Bruins look to rally on the road against Keenan (0-1). The Raiders fell to Dreher 26-25 after the Blue Devils scored a touchdown with less than a minute to play in the game.

Eau Claire at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

The Trojans (1-0) opened the season with a 56-0 win over Scott’s Branch Friday night. Trenton Summers led H-K-T with 118 yards rushing. He added a 40 yard punt return for a touchdown and also threw a touchdown pass in the victory. Eau Claire did not play in Week Zero, and is looking for a victory after posting a 0-9 record last season including a 22-12 loss to the Trojans.

Williston-Elko at Edisto

Edisto (0-1) looks to even its record after a 41-6 loss to Bamberg-Ehrhardt Friday. Kaleihi McKenzie had eight total tackles (five solo), a sack and tackle for loss against the Red Raiders. Khamanti Kennedy provided the offense with an 82 yard kickoff return against B-E. Williston-Elko will be playing its first game of the season after going 1-9 last season including a 12-6 loss to Edisto.

Orangeburg Prep at Dorchester Academy

Don Shelley makes his return to the Orangeburg Prep sideline after leading Williamsburg Academy to a SCISA state championship last season. The Indians open the season on the road at Dorchester Academy. The Raiders (0-1) fell to Branchville 43-12 in their season opener Friday.

Andrew Jackson Academy at Conway Christian

Andrew Jackson Academy (1-0) made its return to SCISA 8-Man football with a 42-30 victory over Holy Trinity Friday night. Hayden McClung have over 350 yards of total offense and four total touchdowns in the Warriors victory. Conway Christian will be playing its season opener after a 0-9 season a year ago.

Faith Christian at Jefferson Davis Academy

Jefferson Davis Academy (0-1) opened its season with a 38-22 loss to Providence Athletic Club. The Raiders will face Faith Christian (1-0) who opened the 2023 season with a 48-0 victory over Harvest Christian Academy.

Calhoun Academy at Cross Episcopal

The Cavaliers (0-1) opened the season with a 21-14 loss at Dillon Christian Friday. Calhoun Academy rushed for nearly 250 yards as a team and scored two touchdowns in the loss. Cross Episcopal (0-1) was shut out 55-0 against Patrick Henry in its season opener.

Saturday, Aug. 26 Bethune-Bowman at Woodland

Bethune-Bowman (0-1) rushed for nearly 200 yards as a team but could only find a way to score a single touchdown in its 22-8 loss to Pelion Friday. Travon Miller led the Mohawks with 74 yards rushing on nine attempts while Derick Simons scored the touchdown. Woodland is making its 2023 debut after posting an 11-3 record last year including a 55-14 win over Bethune-Bowman.

Holly Hill Academy at Holy Trinity

Holly Hill enters Saturday’s contest with a 36-game win streak, but a different head coach. Andy Palmer makes his HHA debut as he leads the Raiders against Holy Trinity (0-1). The Lions opened the season with a 42-30 loss to Andrew Jackson Academy. Holly Hill is the three-time defending SCISA Eight-Man champions.