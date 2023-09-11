Edisto at Branchville

Branchville looks to remain unbeaten (3-0) as they host the Edisto Cougars (3-1) Friday in Branchville. The Yellow Jackets defeated Williston-Elko 63-20 last week behind the tandem of Philijuan Saldano and Caleb Smith. The duo combined to rush for 459 yards and six touchdowns against the Blue Devils. Edisto shutout Bethune-Bowman 41-0 last week as four different Cougars rushed for touchdowns led by Micah Jamison who had two.

Silver Bluff at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

After being shut out in its first two games, Orangeburg-Wilkinson scored two touchdowns in a 43-12 loss at Barnwell Friday night. Quai’vion Fairey scored the first touchdown of the season for the Bruins with a four-yard run. Justin Williams would add a 95 yard kickoff return for a touchdown later in the game. O-W is back home Friday against Silver Bluff (2-1). The Bulldogs suffered their first defeat last week 21-7 against Midland Valley.

Orangeburg Prep at Beaufort Academy

Austin Hall rushed for a touchdown, and Walt Mims had a two-point conversion, but it wasn’t enough as Orangeburg Prep (1-2, 1-0) fell to Florence Christian 30-8 Friday. The Indians look to rally against unbeaten Beaufort Academy (4-0). The Eagles rushed for 319 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-14 victory over Greenwood Christian last week. Jaxen Porter led the way with 130 yards and a touchdown.

Williston-Elko at Calhoun County

Tykest Davenport threw three touchdown passes to help lead Calhoun County (4-0) to a 49-0 victory over Burke Friday. Christian Zachary caught two touchdown passes and Ahmir Smith rushed for two touchdowns to help the Saints to victory. Calhoun County closes non-region play with a home against Williston-Elko Saturday. The Blue Devils (0-3) fell to Branchville 63-20 last week.

Denmark-Olar at Blackville-Hilda

Both teams are looking to rebound after suffering their first losses last week. Blackville-Hilda (3-1) was a two-point conversion away from victory, but fell short 7-6 against Bamberg-Ehrhardt. Samari Williams provided the offense with a touchdown pass to Jamarien Priester. Denmark-Olar turned the ball over four times in its 28-26 loss at Allendale-Fairfax. Terance Hinton led the Vikings defense with two interceptions including one returned for a touchdown.

Augusta Eagles at Harvest Christian Academy

Greg Lihan rushed for 360 yards and five touchdowns to help lead Harvest Christian (1-2, 1-1) to a 46-12 victory over Victory Christian Friday night. The Hawks will play host to the undefeated Augusta Eagles (4-0) Friday. The Eagles are led by running back Eli Poteet who has rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Lake Marion at Cross

Lake Marion (0-4) finish non-region play Friday night with a road game at Cross. The Gators are coming off a 32-6 loss against Manning. Lake Marion is averaging just over eight points a game on offense. Cross (3-1) defeated Scott’s Branch 54-6 last week and are currently averaging nearly 35 points per game.

King Academy at Andrew Jackson Academy

Andrew Jackson Academy (1-2, 0-1) looks to break a two-game losing streak when they play host to King Academy Friday. The Warriors are coming off a 36-28 loss to Wardlaw Academy. King Academy (0-3) is still looking for its first win of the season after falling to Jefferson Davis Academy 43-0 last week.

Bethune-Bowman at Military Magnet

Bethune-Bowman (0-3) dropped its third straight game of the season, 41-0 against Edisto. The Mohawk offense is averaging just over nine points per game and will travel to face Military Magnet Friday night. The Eagles (1-3) were shutout 55-0 against Hunter-Kinard-Tyler last week. Military Magnet is giving up nearly 36 points per game on defense.

Dorchester Academy at Thomas Sumter Academy

Wayland Gruber rushed for 135 yards and three touchdowns to help lead Dorchester Academy (3-1) to a 20-13 win over Pee Dee Academy Friday. The Raiders will travel to face Thomas Sumter Academy Friday. The Rebels (1-2, 1-0) defeated St. John’s Christian Academy 27-20. TSA is led by Tony O’banner who has rushed for 516 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Dillon Christian Academy at Calhoun Academy

In a rematch from Week Zero, Dillon Christian (1-3) travels to Calhoun Academy (1-3) Friday night. The Cavaliers will look to get some revenge as Dillion Christian won the first game 21-14. Sean Locklear and Jackson Outlar combined to catch 10 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the Warriors win. Jackson Bronson led the Cavaliers with 118 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Richard Winn Academy at Holly Hill Academy

Holly Hill Academy (2-1) bounced back from its loss to Jefferson Davis Academy with a 59-14 victory over Faith Christian Friday night. The Raiders were led by Tyree James who rushed for four touchdowns and returned an interception for a touchdown. Richard Winn (3-0) travels to Holly Hill Friday night looking to stay unbeaten after a 59-6 win over Newberry Academy last week.

Jefferson Davis Academy at Conway Christian

Jefferson Davis Academy (3-1, 1-0) travels to face Conway Christian (0-2, 0-1) Friday night. The Raiders defeated Kings Academy 43-0 last week while Conway Christian fell to Holy Trinity 56-14.