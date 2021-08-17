HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: OPS looks to step beyond state semifinals

"The coaches are looking to me to account for everyone and making sure each player knows their responsibilities," Mims said. "Leading by example."

Mims knows how close the Indians have been to the state title game, including a 22-21 loss to Carolina Academy in the semifinal last season. He said this is the year to not only make the state championship game, but bring the trophy to Orangeburg.

"I feel we have the athletes and leadership to go all the way."

One of those athletes Mims will lean on is senior running back Amir Tyler. After a hot start in 2020, Tyler suffered an ACL injury just three games into the season. Tyler was cleared to return to practice at the beginning of August and said the injury feels fine.

"The ACL feels pretty good, it's actually stronger than my other one," Tyler said. "I know for us to be successful I am going to have to stay healthy."

Palmer said Tyler along with tight end/defensive end Mickey Templeton, senior running back Cade Wiles, junior Addison O'Cain and sophomore Jay Plummer are athletes that will be called upon to step up this season.