HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: OPS looks to step beyond state semifinals

With 10 seniors on this year's Orangeburg Prep roster, 2021 feels like a culmination for the Indians' football team.
After consecutive losses in the Class 2-A SCISA state semifinals, OPS head coach Andy Palmer is prepared to "kick the door in" and "take the next step."
"We've got some good skill-position players this year, so we should be able to spread the field with some athletes and get the ball in space," Palmer said. "We competed well during our 7-on-7 season in June, and July was spent conditioning. These guys have come together."
Senior Seth Robinson sees the chemistry on this year's team as a plus heading into the season.
"We've been together for a long time," Robinson said. "It's definitely a stronger bond than I think we had last year. The older guys have built the foundation, and the younger guys build on top of that and it just gets stronger."
Palmer said he has 24 players on this year's roster, but will rely on a nucleus to play the majority of snaps both offensively and defensively.
"Our core will be called on to be on the field a bunch," Palmer said. "But those other players will be counted on as role players and must be prepared even if it is only three or four snaps."
Leading the Indians will be quarterback McCullough Mims, an all-region selection last season. He will be called upon to be the leader on the field.
"The coaches are looking to me to account for everyone and making sure each player knows their responsibilities," Mims said. "Leading by example."
Mims knows how close the Indians have been to the state title game, including a 22-21 loss to Carolina Academy in the semifinal last season. He said this is the year to not only make the state championship game, but bring the trophy to Orangeburg.
"I feel we have the athletes and leadership to go all the way."
One of those athletes Mims will lean on is senior running back Amir Tyler. After a hot start in 2020, Tyler suffered an ACL injury just three games into the season. Tyler was cleared to return to practice at the beginning of August and said the injury feels fine.
"The ACL feels pretty good, it's actually stronger than my other one," Tyler said. "I know for us to be successful I am going to have to stay healthy."
Palmer said Tyler along with tight end/defensive end Mickey Templeton, senior running back Cade Wiles, junior Addison O'Cain and sophomore Jay Plummer are athletes that will be called upon to step up this season.
"Playmakers are definitely a strength for this team," Palmer said. "You take three or four that can be athletes for us, get them on the field and give them the football a bunch. Just tell them to get in space and see who can catch you. We have some kids like that."
Paving the way for these athletes along the offensive line will be returning starters Robinson and Connor Brandon along with senior Scotty Cooper who played a majority of snaps on defense last season.
"(Cooper) has been working to get in shape to play on both sides of the line this year," Palmer said. "We're trying to figure out the best way to block up front. We have some guys coming back but we will have to fill in with some young guys as well."
Orangeburg Prep's season-opening game has been moved from Friday, Aug. 20, to Saturday, Aug. 21, on the road against Ben Lippen. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.