HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: O-W will play -- but on the road; OPS game canceled

Orangeburg-Wilkinson's home opener against May River was to be the highlight of Week Zero in Orangeburg County, but a shooting at the school Wednesday put the game in jeopardy as the district announced the cancellation of classes and after-school activities.

Thursday, an announcement was made that the Bruins would open the 2021 season Friday night, only now they will travel to Bluffton to face the Sharks.

"Our kids just need to play," O-W head coach Kevin "Butch" Crosby said Thursday. "After speaking with the administration, we felt it was best to just keep moving forward and not let what happened Wednesday become a distraction."

Interim athletic director Cedrick Simpson said by continuing with the game, he hopes it keeps the players' lives as normal as possible.

"The kids are already going through a lot already with COVID. We just wanted to make the best decision for the kids," Simpson said. "Sports can heal wounds."

Simpson praised the O-W coaching staff for preparing the players and having them ready to play Friday night.