HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: O-W will play -- but on the road; OPS game canceled

Orangeburg-Wilkinson's home opener against May River was to be the highlight of Week Zero in Orangeburg County, but a shooting at the school Wednesday put the game in jeopardy as the district announced the cancellation of classes and after-school activities.
Thursday, an announcement was made that the Bruins would open the 2021 season Friday night, only now they will travel to Bluffton to face the Sharks.
"Our kids just need to play," O-W head coach Kevin "Butch" Crosby said Thursday. "After speaking with the administration, we felt it was best to just keep moving forward and not let what happened Wednesday become a distraction."
Interim athletic director Cedrick Simpson said by continuing with the game, he hopes it keeps the players' lives as normal as possible.
"The kids are already going through a lot already with COVID. We just wanted to make the best decision for the kids," Simpson said. "Sports can heal wounds."
Simpson praised the O-W coaching staff for preparing the players and having them ready to play Friday night.
"It's the real world out here," Simpson said. "One thing about sports, for those two hours you're cheering on your team and not worrying about how bad the world is right now. That's our job as educators, to heal our students and our community."
Crosby said he has been in contact with the team.
"(Our team) is sad about what happened, but they are also anxious to get on the field," Crosby said. "We've given them the opportunity to reflect and the opportunity to talk about what happened and then moved on."
Week Zero also had its first COVID postponement and cancellation of the season.
Branchville was scheduled to travel to Dorchester Academy and take on the Raiders. Both coaching staffs said they are looking at a future date later in the season to make up the contest.
Orangeburg Prep's game against Ben Lippen, originally moved to Saturday in Columbia, has now been canceled due to contact tracing. OPS head coach Andy Palmer said there are no plans to make the game up later in the season.
Friday's games include:
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Edisto
- C.A. Johnson at Denmark-Olar
- Lake Marion at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
- Colleton Prep at Andrew Jackson Academy