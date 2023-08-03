After losing nine seniors from its 2021 region championship team, Calhoun Academy was expected to take a step back entering the 2022 season.

Instead, the Cavaliers were able to win 10 games and advance to the SCISA Class A state semifinals.

Another year, and another graduation, leads to a new group of upperclassmen who are tasked with upholding the recent success at CA.

“These seniors have been in our system since I started (here),” Calhoun Academy head coach Todd Layton said. “It’s their time to step up. We don’t have any new kids or transfers, these guys know the system.”

Prior to summer workouts, Layton said he met with this year’s seniors to talk about what is expected of the team.

“I just told them that it’s their team,” Layton said. “It’s their responsibility to hold the underclassmen accountable and make sure everyone does what’s expected. I’ve been very proud of this group so far.”

Layton said it’s no secret what the Cavaliers expect to do, and that’s run the football. Calhoun Academy rushed for nearly 3,000 yards as a team last season and 43 touchdowns. The Cavs must replace leading rusher Andrew Tucker who had nearly 1,500 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Calhoun Academy’s leading returning rusher is Cade Carson who had 176 yards and six touchdowns. The Cavaliers also return quarterback Connor Hayes who led the team with over 700 yards passing and six touchdowns. Hayes suffered an injury prior to summer workouts, but Layton said he hopes to have him back by the time the season starts.

“I say this every year, but have to improve the passing game,” Layton said.

Carson is the leading returning pass catcher with eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. Thomas Roland also returns after catching three passes for 48 yards. Layton said Roland has a lot of speed, good hands and could be used in a variety of ways on offense.

The Cavaliers added Davis Hallman and Landon Barnes to the roster after both played baseball for Calhoun Academy in the fall. Layton hopes Barnes speed can make him a viable receiver for Hayes.

All-region lineman Cameron Crosby returns to anchor the offensive and defensive lines along with Clay Canaday.