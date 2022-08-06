HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL New faces, new places highlight 2022 football season

At a recent media day event in Columbia, Denmark-Olar quarterback Keithan Washington talked about the goals he and his team set this summer.

"Our main focus is winning region," Washington said. "We want to win the region and go play for a state championship."

Teams from across the T&D Region have those same goals as the high school season gets ready to begin. Practice officially started last week, and teams have already started scrimmaging as they prepare for Week Zero Friday, Aug. 19.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt returns as one of the favorites in Class A after winning the Lower State championship last season. The Red Raiders made a change on the sideline as former defensive coordianator Corey Crosby took over the head coaching duties at the end of last season.

Bethune-Bowman, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, Orangeburg-Wilkinson and Blackville-Hilda also made head coaching changes going into the 2022 season.

Cody McNeal takes over at Bethune-Bowman after being an assistant at Columbia High last year. At his introductory press conference, McNeal called Bethune-Bowman a "dream job."

Jermaine Derricott returns to H-K-T after leading the Trojans from 2006 to 2011. He helped build H-K-T into a program that won a state championship, and said he hopes to bring that pride back to a team that went winless a year ago.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson brought back a former Bruin in Chris Carter to lead the program. Carter previously coached at Lake Marion from 2009 to 2015 and was named 2A Coach of the Year after leading the Gators to the Lower State championship game in 2015.

The Bruins will remain in Class 3-A, but will have some new region opponents next season. Strom Thurmond and Fox Creek roll off of the schedule and will be replaced with Dreher and Lower Richland.

In Class 2-A, Lake Marion will play in Region VII along with Academic Magnet, Bishop England, Oceanside Collegiate and Timberland. Edisto and Woodland were both placed in Region V along with Barnwell, Ridgeland-Hardeeville and Wade Hampton.

Class A Region IV may be the toughest region in the state with Blackville-Hilda, Calhoun County, Denmark-Olar, H-K-T/North, Wagener-Salley, Williston-Elko and Ridge Spring-Monetta. Calhoun County won the region a year ago after dropping its first game to Denmark-Olar.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt won Region VII last season, but will be tested by newcomer Whale Branch. The Red Raiders will also face Allendale-Fairfax, Bethune-Bowman, Branchville and Estill.

In SCISA, the organization announced earlier this year it would be adding a 4A classification for its nine largest independent schools.

Orangeburg Prep remains the largest school in the region, playing in Class 2A. The Indians will be part of Region II along with Greenwood Christian, Northside Christian and Spartanburg Christian.

Calhoun Academy moves to Class A and will be paired with Clarendon Hall and Dorchester Academy in Region I. Last year's Eight-Man runner-up Andrew Jackson will move up to 11-Man and play in Region II.

The Holly Hill Academy Raiders will be looking for a three-peat in Eight-Man football. They will play in Region II along with Jefferson Davis Academy.

The new season is set to kick off Friday, Aug. 19 with 12 different T&D Region teams taking part in Week Zero. Many teams are taking advantage of playing an early game with hopes of getting a BYE week later in the season.