The Denmark-Olar football program went through some major changes this offseason, mainly the loss of a core group of seniors who have led the Vikings to back-to-back playoff appearances.

Head football coach Jarvis Littlejohn watched 10 seniors graduate from his program, but rather thinking about rebuilding, he's preparing to re-load.

"We have the numbers," Littlejohn said. "We're averaging nearly 30 kids for practice, and I'm on track to have my largest senior class since coming here (14)."

One reason for the uptick in numbers is the fact the Vikings have appeared in the postseason in back-to-back years for the first time in nearly a decade. Denmark-Olar has also been on the verge of capturing a region championship these last two seasons.

"We've become competitive," Littlejohn said. "A majority of this spring has been focused on teaching these new guys the fundamentals. It's been a lot of work, but we want the guys to be consistent and learn our terminology."

Offense has been the calling card of the Vikings these last two seasons. Denmark-Olar averaged nearly 40 points per game last season and quarterback Keithan Washington was named T&D Offensive Player of the Year.

Washington is gone, having signed to play football at Catawba, and with six returning starters on defense, Littlejohn is expecting to give up less points this fall.

"We have six returning starters on defense, so we have a chance to be really good on that side of the ball," Littlejohn said. "I expect them to carry us for a majority of the year, so we've been busy trying to shore them up."

The defense will be led by two-time all-region linebacker Tykeem Ross along with nose guard Reginald Youmans. Littlejohn said he's impressed with Youmans leadership on and off the field and expects Ross to take the next step and become an all-state type player this season.

Offensively, Terrance Hinton returns at receiver after playing varsity football for the first time last season. Jacques Donaldson was a captain last season, and will be expected to perform more on the offensive side of the ball next season.

Littlejohn said he's also excited in the potential of Kelveon Adams along the offensive and defensive lines and Shamarion Palmer as a linebacker and potential running back.

One of Littlejohn's main concerns is getting his team through summer workouts and back on the field in August.

"We're trying to get some of the new guys to understand that football is a commitment," Littlejohn said. "We expect a majority of our guys to be with us during summer workouts and 7-on-7 drills. We need those new offensive guys to get plenty of reps before the start of the year."

Along with new players, the Vikings will also have new offensive and defensive coordinators next season. Terence Jones has been promoted to OC while Matt Raysor takes the role of DC.

"I trust them," Littlejohn said. "(Terence) has been with me since I started. I know these guys can do the job at a high level."

Denmark-Olar will host 7-on-7 events June 8 and June 15.