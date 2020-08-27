High school football is back on Friday night, for some T&D Region teams

The 2020 high school football season will kick off on Friday night with contests being played in the South Carolina Independent School Association.
The private schools are starting ahead of the S.C. High School League, which will allow preseason practices on Sept. 8, with the first games on Sept. 25. The start of the SCHSL season has been delayed twice since early August, due to the current coronavirus pandemic.
At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, T&D Region teams and nearby programs will be playing in the following games: Orangeburg Prep at John Paul II, Calhoun Academy at Greenwood Christian, Holly Hill Academy at Laurens Academy, Dorchester Academy at Hilton Head Christian (7 p.m. start), Andrew Jackson Academy at Northside Christian, Palmetto Christian at Clarendon Hall and Patrick Henry Academy at Jefferson Davis Academy.
There was never any doubt about SCISA teams having a football season. The league allowed schools to begin summer and preseason workouts on time and have remained on schedule, although scrimmages and jamborees were called off and the first week of games was pushed back a week.
SCISA schools will play a full 10-game regular season and a normal playoff schedule.
Meanwhile, SCHSL schedules have been reduced to seven regular-season games (or eight if a team misses playoffs), with one less round of state playoffs than in recent years.
SCISA teams will be implementing new rule modifications, allowing longer time-outs, encouraging personal player towels and water bottles, while eliminating multiple player representatives and handshakes at the pregame coin toss. Game officials are encouraged to use electronic whistles and wear cloth face coverings, while team sideline boxes will be extended from 20-yard line to 20-yard line, to allow for more physical distancing throughout each contest.
“I don’t think we have all the answers right now, but as we move forward with actual games, I think we will learn some things as to how we should proceed,” said Mike Fanning, athletic director for SCISA. “We have done everything we can to prepare for a safe environment for our athletes, coaches and fans. It will be different.
"There are a lot of changes, but we feel we are as ready as we can be to start playing games.”
Fanning said the biggest issue he sees early on is the attendance restrictions that fans will have to adjust to. While SCISA stadiums are generally much smaller in size than those of public schools, the capacity will be reduced even more with the COVID-19 recommendations set forth by state government and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Some SCISA schools are only allowing parents in the gate for games. Others have areas of the bleachers roped off and have encouraged fans to bring lawn chairs where applicable.
"There won’t be a lot of students admitted," Fanning said "And there won’t be the usual number of kids having their own little games behind the stadium."
Several SCISA schools have moved to online ticketing, which allows them to track the number of tickets being sold and also allows schools to cut off sales. Fanning said there will be very few schools selling tickets as usual at the gate.
Saints coming off a virus hiatus to start season
The Clarendon Hall Saints will be opening their football season on Friday at home in Summerton against Palmetto Christian, coming off just two days of recent on-the-field practice.
Tuesday marked the end of a two-week quarantine for the Saints, after one of their players tested positive for COVID-19.
Even so, head coach Anthony Reitenour (who has also led the Saints to back-to-back basketball state titles) feels good about his team starting the season.
"We adjusted to the situation that we had to face," Reitenour said. "We were doing a lot of Facetime (communicating online with players), going over what we could."
The Saints have just one senior on this team, but will look for big things from junior standout wide receiver Kylic Horton, along with East Clarendon High School transfer Colt Gibbons, who will start at quarterback.
Despite losing many players who helped CHS post a 17-4 combined record the past two seasons, including Zyan Gilmore, Wells Robinson, Tyrese Mitchum and Cade Elliott, Reitenour is excited about the talent he has in his backfield and in the slot. The plan is for Brantley Hodge, Aiden Ragland, Avery Goff, Wilder Robinson and Ray McIntosh to all have a part in the offense.
Trey Bagnal is back starting at center, while Jacob Ingram will play left guard for the Saints.
