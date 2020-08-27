High school football is back on Friday night, for some T&D Region teams

SCISA teams will be implementing new rule modifications, allowing longer time-outs, encouraging personal player towels and water bottles, while eliminating multiple player representatives and handshakes at the pregame coin toss. Game officials are encouraged to use electronic whistles and wear cloth face coverings, while team sideline boxes will be extended from 20-yard line to 20-yard line, to allow for more physical distancing throughout each contest.

“I don’t think we have all the answers right now, but as we move forward with actual games, I think we will learn some things as to how we should proceed,” said Mike Fanning, athletic director for SCISA. “We have done everything we can to prepare for a safe environment for our athletes, coaches and fans. It will be different.

"There are a lot of changes, but we feel we are as ready as we can be to start playing games.”

Fanning said the biggest issue he sees early on is the attendance restrictions that fans will have to adjust to. While SCISA stadiums are generally much smaller in size than those of public schools, the capacity will be reduced even more with the COVID-19 recommendations set forth by state government and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.