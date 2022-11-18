HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:: HHA takes 3rd title in a row

Holly Hill Academy rushed out to a 44-0 first half lead and defeated Wyman King Academy 68-20 to clinch its third consecutive SCISA 8-Man state championship Friday in Charleston.

"Every (championship) is special," Holly Hill Academy head coach Michael Nelson said. "I just kept telling (the team) to stay hungry and stay humble, and our guys did it tonight."

The Raiders (12-0) rushed for nine touchdowns led by quarterback Tyree James. The junior led HHA with five rushing touchdowns.

James, who finished with 321 yards rushing, said winning another state championship means everything.

"Not everyone gets to do this," James said. "I'm proud of the opportunity to send the seniors out with another state title."

"We ran the football well, and were able to establish the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball," Nelson said. "We shut down their run game, and offensively, Eddy Judy did a great job of play calling."

Senior Carter Judy led the Holly Hill Academy offensive and defensive lines. He said winning three-consecutive state titles took a whole lot of hard work.

"We wanted to come out with true dedication, and finish the job up front," Judy said. "It's impressive to go out with a third state title, I'm thankful I get the opportunity to do this."

Senior Tyler Wright added 104 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns in his final game for the Raiders. He said it was good to end his football career "with a bang."

"This feels great," Wright said as he clutched the state championship trophy. "We've been working so hard, and to win three in a row is just crazy. (Coach Nelson) is always

preaching to not get complacent."

Senior Davin Walling also had a rushing touchdown while Mason Rudd carried the ball for 45 yards and caught two passes for 37 yards.

"You can have big offensive linemen that work hard all year, you can have two great running backs and a great quarterback, but you still have to go out and finish the job," Nelson said. "Everyone did a great job, and I'm just so proud of (this team)."

Defensively, the Raiders were led by Wright who had 10 tackles and two tackles for loss. Jeremiah Frasier-Mazyck had eight tackles and two tackles for loss, Rudd had seven tackles, Walling had six tackles and Brady Garing had five tackles.

Wyman King Academy head coach Zach Matthews said the Raiders were just too much for his team.

"They were better than we were tonight," Matthews said. "They're a good team, big, physical, fast. We're not very big, but I like the way my guys get after it."

Ben Sauls led the Knights with two touchdown catches and added a touchdown run.

"We talked at halftime about the second half being just for us," Matthews said. "It was about what we could do to better ourselves. I'm super proud of our team, they made a great run."

With the win, Holly Hill Academy extends its winning streak to 38 consecutive games.

"It's been a great run for these eight seniors," Nelson said. "These guys just work hard and love winning. Winning never gets old, and we have even more kids joining the football program. I'm proud of the staff, the coaches and the players...it's all about them"