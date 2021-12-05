 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Gaffney ends Dutch Fork title run

  • 0
SPORTS LIBRARY Generic Football illustration

The Dutch Fork run of five straight state 5A football championships is over.

Gaffney cam back from a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit and defeated Dutch Fork on Saturday, 22-19, to win the state championship.

Quarterback Grayson Loftis threw to Suga Jefferies late in the fourth quarter on a game-winning 40-yard touchdown.

Dutch Fork led earlier in the game 13-0.

SC High School League championships

THURSDAY

Class 4A: South Pointe 41, Beaufort 7

FRIDAY

Class 3A: Daniel 45, Camden 20

Class 2A: Gray Collegiate 49, Silver Bluff 14

SATURDAY

Class A Southside Christian 28, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 0

Class 5A: Gaffney 22, Dutch Fork 19 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Saints coach confident in his team

Saints coach confident in his team

There's an old adage that says football is not about X's and O's but Jimmy and Joes. Calhoun County head coach Wayne Farmer feels he has two o…

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB lockout: What you need to know

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News