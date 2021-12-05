HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Gaffney ends Dutch Fork title run

The Dutch Fork run of five straight state 5A football championships is over.
Gaffney cam back from a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit and defeated Dutch Fork on Saturday, 22-19, to win the state championship.
Quarterback Grayson Loftis threw to Suga Jefferies late in the fourth quarter on a game-winning 40-yard touchdown.
Dutch Fork led earlier in the game 13-0.
SC High School League championships
THURSDAY
Class 4A: South Pointe 41, Beaufort 7
FRIDAY
Class 3A: Daniel 45, Camden 20
Class 2A: Gray Collegiate 49, Silver Bluff 14
SATURDAY
Class A Southside Christian 28, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 0
Class 5A: Gaffney 22, Dutch Fork 19