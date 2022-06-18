HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Derricott returns to rebuild

Jermaine Derricott returns to the sidelines at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler in hopes of leading the Trojans back to their former glory.

Derricott spent six seasons (2006-2011) as head coach at H-K-T where he laid the foundation for a program that would win back-to-back Class A state championships in 2013 and 2014.

"I'm not a new coach, and I'm not bringing a new philosophy," Derricott said. "I helped get the program going the first time, and this gives me chance to get it back going again."

Derricott spent the last school year as assistant principal at the school and said he had no plans of returning to coaching.

"A few kids asked me to help them work out, so I decided to come back as an assistant for the former coach, but he decided to retire," Derricott said. "This program can't afford another year like they had last year."

The Trojans posted an 0-8 record last season. The offense averaged just over eight points per game while giving up nearly 50 points on defense.

Derricott said players were coming to him at the end of the school year asking if he was going to be the next head coach.

"I watched them go 0-8 last year and not come close to winning a game," Derricott said. "I know where the state of the program is, the things we're trying to preach are hard work, commitment and consistency. Those small things turn into big things."

Because of a late start, the Trojans missed a majority of spring practice on the field, but Derricott said his team has been working out and making strides in the weight room.

"We've been going through drills the last couple of weeks, and we're progressing well," Derricott said. "These summer workouts are of major importance in order to get our system in, and do the things we want to do. We're going to figure out who our leaders are this summer. We'll put them in some tough situations and see how they respond."

Derricott said his staff will include former players and assistants who understand what it takes to win at a high level at H-K-T.

"We got to get that Trojan Pride back," Derricott said. "That starts with a strong work ethic and is built on a family atmosphere."

The Trojans open the 2022 season Friday, Aug. 19 on the road at Eau Claire.

