HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Davis wants Gators 'comfortable' in system

After leading Lake Marion to the playoffs in his first season, head coach Jarvis Davis is optimistic about what his Gators can accomplish this year.

“The kids were really focused this summer in the weight room,” Davis said. “We had a number of (kids) go to different camps, our 7-on-7’s went well and we’re excited to have the whole team back together.”

According to Davis, early practices have focused on players becoming more comfortable with the offensive and defensive play calling.

“We’re taking it slow,” Davis said. “We know it’s a long season, and we don’t want to overload our players. Right now, we’re focusing on base offense and defense trying to get it to where the kids don’t have to think. When they think they slow down, and we want to play fast.”

The Gators return senior Navian Hilliard at the quarterback position. Hilliard threw for 900 yards and rushed for 500 yards while accounting for 24 touchdowns.

“(Navian) is smart and athletic,” Davis said. “He’s pushed himself during track season to become faster and worked hard this summer learning how to read defenses.”

Other key returners on offense include receiver Jaylin Davis and running back Zavion Washington. Davis caught 25 passes for 250 yards and five touchdowns last season while Washington rushed for over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“(Zavion) looks really explosive, and we want to find a way to get the ball in his hands,” Davis said. “(Jaylin) is a hybrid that we can line up at tight end or receiver and Mason Miles (sophomore) is a young kid that we expect a lot from this season. We have a lot of young talent that in a couple of years have a chance to be really good.”

The Gators did lose four starters from last year’s offensive line, and Davis said the position will have to be anchored by a number of underclassmen.

On defense, Davis said Darren Bryant will be expected to lead another inexperienced group along with all-region linebacker Damarcus Gavin.

“A lot of our guys play both sides of the ball,” Davis said. “We’re replacing a few key pieces, but we have some young guys that are working hard and expected to do some good things.”

Lake Marion’s schedule will feature three new region opponents, all of which are making the move from Class AAA. The Gators will face Oceanside Collegiate, Bishop England and Academic Magnet. OCA is currently ranked No. 3 in the High School Sports Report’s Class AA Preseason Top 10.

“A lot of people were complaining about re-alignment, and our region, but we can’t control that,” Davis said. “The way I look at it is, you can get off the bus with as many (players) as you want but you can only play 11 at a time.”

Lake Marion opens the season at home Aug. 19 against Lucy Beckham High School.