HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Christ Church powers past Calhoun County

Christ Church 63, Calhoun County 29

Christ Church (12-1) built a 56-0 lead before Calhoun County's Tykest Davenport completed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Christian Zachary right before the half.

Davenport would throw three more touchdowns in the second half, but the Saints (8-4) would fall 63-29 in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs. Zachary caught two touchdown passes and Justen Brunson caught two touchdown passes for Calhoun County.

Lewisville 43, Denmark-Olar 18

Two defensive touchdowns kept Denmark-Olar in the game early as they trailed 17-12 in the third quarter. Lewisville would score 26-unanswered points to advance to the third round of the Class A state playofss.

Lewisville jumped out to a 14-0 lead, but D-O's William Conelly Jr. intercepted a pass and returned it 54 yards for a touchdown. In the second half the Vikings cut the lead to 17-12 when Kelveon Adams took a fumble 43 yards for a touchdown.

Denmark-Olar's final touchdown came when Christopher Sanders threw a 22-yard touchdown to Tykeem Ross with just over a minute left in the game.

Johnsonville 14, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 7

Daquan Burroughs rushed for two touchdowns to lead Johnsonville (11-0) to a 14-7 win over Bamberg-Ehrhardt Saturday. The Red Raiders (9-3) lone score came on a blocked punt returned for a touchdown.