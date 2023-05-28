Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

“I’m just glad we were able to put on pads this year,” Chris Carter joked after Friday’s scrimmage. “The kids are really learning, and have a really good attitude. They’re starting to buy in.”

As he begins his second season, Carter continues to build a connection with his team and the Orangeburg community. As a former Bruin, Carter said he understands what his players are experiencing.

“As the year went on, the kids got to know me better,” Carter said of his first year. “We started to establish relationships in the offseason, and now they feel comfortable talking to me. I’m getting a chance to know more about the kids. Once they know you care about them, they will play for you. They know I want to see them succeed, and they know my expectations.”

During the offseason, Carter added two new pieces to his coaching staff. Davondre Robinson was hired to work with the secondary while Dr. Jerry Brown is bringing his offensive philosophy to the Bruins.

Robinson is a recent graduate of East Carolina where he played safety for the Pirate football team. The Lake Marion alum played for Carter prior to his time in Greenville.

“He has really been engaged with the guys this spring,” Carter said. “It’s a young group, but he’s doing a good job of pushing them and challenging them in practice.”

Brown has more than 35 years of coaching experience at the high school level including five state championships. He was the head coach at Berkley last season, but came to Orangeburg-Wilkinson at the request of Carter.

“He brings a lot of detail and a lot of experience, but he also knows what a state championship team is supposed to look like,” Carter said. “I’ve been to the Lower State (championship game) but I want to take that next step. He knows what we have to to do to get to that caliber.”

Tymir Chism returns after rushing for 567 yards and two touchdowns while catching 30 passes for 300 yards last season. DeAndre Simmons took reps Friday as the first-string quarterback and threw for a touchdown.

Carter said Chism and Simmons have led the Bruins this spring along with Derrick Thomas, David Blanchard, Wesley Hallman, Ivan Williams and Byron Richardson.

“The offensive line has made some major improvements,” Carter said. “And, we have some young guys who have impressed us and can really help us.”

As the Bruins head into summer workouts, Carter’s focus is to get his team on the same page.

“We want to have our offense installed. It’s a new system, so we’re trying to give them as many reps as possible,” Carter said. “I think the defense will be okay.”

Carter also wants his team to bond this summer through workouts and camps.

“We want to find ways for our kids to be around each other more, create those relationships to help build trust,” Carter said. “It will grow over time, but we need it to grow fast.”